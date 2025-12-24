Ateaa Tina opened up about her musical partnership with Daddy Lumba, sharing close details about their creative process

The collaboration ended after Ateaa Tina chose to focus on her family, balancing personal life with her music career

In a heartfelt interview, Ateaa Tina performed acapella versions of their iconic hits, showcasing her powerful vocals

Ateaa Tina, the Ghanaian singer and former vocalist for highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has recently shared the deepest details about her five-year musical journey with the late icon.

In a heartfelt video shared by ZionFelix on TikTok, the singer disclosed how and why their partnership ended.

The news of Daddy Lumba’s death was officially announced on July 26, 2025, sending shockwaves through the music industry and his legion of fans.

The funeral service for the late highlife musician was held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Having collaborated closely with Daddy Lumba on multiple albums throughout her career, Ateaa Tina has been a significant contributor to the vibrant tapestry of Ghanaian highlife music.

Her powerful and distinctive voice has shaped many of his most beloved hits, and their partnership was instrumental in defining the sound that fans have come to love.

Ateaa Tina speaks about relationship with Lumba

Speaking about their relationship, Ateaa Tina disclosed that their prolific partnership ended after she chose to focus on her family.

In a candid interview, Ateaa Tina disclosed that she worked with Daddy Lumba on five albums over a five-year period. She reminisced about their creative process, describing the highlife maestro as a "lyrical bank" who single-handedly composed the music and lyrics.

"I didn't write any of the songs," she explained. "He will just pick and choose... [and say] 'okay, you do this part.' I basically just sing."

Their most celebrated joint project, the duet album titled "Bubro," was a major highlight of their time together.

According to Ateaa Tina, the successful collaboration eventually concluded when her life took a new direction.

"The last one, I came to Ghana. That's when I met my husband," she recounted.

After getting married and having her first child, she found it challenging to balance her personal life with the demands of the music industry.

In her words:

"The industry and family, you know, it's hectic. So that's what caused the break. Basically, family."

During the interview, Ateaa Tina treated viewers to a nostalgic moment, performing flawless acapella versions of their beloved hits, proving that her powerful vocals remain as captivating as ever.

Her disclosure provided a rare glimpse into the working relationship behind some of Ghanaian highlife's most iconic songs.

The video posted on TikTok is below:

Ateaa Tina mourns Daddy Lumba

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ateaa Tina paid a heartfelt tribute to the iconic artist following his passing.

In a moving post on social media, Ateaa Tina expressed her profound sorrow, referring to Daddy Lumba as one of the greatest lyricists of all time.

She reminisced about the deep personal and professional bond they shared, highlighting how he not only influenced her career but also served as a mentor and friend throughout their years of collaboration.

