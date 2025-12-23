Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, has stirred reactions on social media after a December 31, 2024, prophecy appeared to be fulfilled.

Prophet Uche's prophecy on presidential term limits is fulfilled.

Source: Facebook

In a video shared by Prophet Eric Boahen on Facebook on December 23, 2025, the preacher, who is the founder and leader of the Reign House Chapel, warned that a law would soon be introduced to change the presidential term in Ghana.

He said the law would generate heated debate in parliament as legislators from both sides of the aisle weighed its pros and cons.

The video of Eric Boahen Uche’s prophecy has resurfaced after Ghana’s constitutional review committee shared several proposals with the president.

The committee has presented its report to President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House on December 22.

Its major provisions included extending the presidential term to five years and separating the Executive from Parliament.

After the committee presented its report, the man of God reposted his prophecy with the caption:

“Prophecy Confirmation: On the 31st Cross Over service 2025 the spirit of God led Prophet Eric Boahen to foresee that there will be discussions of change of the presidential bill term,” he wrote.

The video has stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians describing it as a fulfilled prophecy, while others rubbished Prophet Uche’s alleged powers.

The Facebook video is below.

