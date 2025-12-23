Nana Aba Anamoah shared an update on jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa’s condition after visiting the Nsawam Female Prison on December 22, 2025

She visited Mama Pat alongside Serwaa Amihere and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah, donating essential items to inmates ahead of the Christmas celebrations

The video of Nana Aba Anamoah visiting Nana Agradaa at the Nsawam Prison and sharing an update on her condition stirred up reactions on social media

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has shared an update on the current condition of controversial evangelist Nana Agradaa in jail.

Nana Aba Anamoah shares an update on Nana Agradaa's condition after visiting the Nsawam Female Prison to make a donation. Image credit: @thenanaba, @ghonetv

Source: Instagram

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champions Ministry was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025, after being convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

She has been serving her term at the Nsawam Prisons in the Eastern Region of Ghana, with varying reports emerging about her condition in jail.

Pastor Appiah Biblical, who has been embroiled in a legal battle with the preacher and has met her a few times in court, claimed in November that her physical condition has radically deteriorated in a concerning manner.

His claims were debunked by Nana Agradaa’s husband, who insisted that she was fine and had only lost her fair complexion due to the difficult conditions in jail.

Below is a TikTok video of Appiah Biblical speaking about Nana Agradaa’s condition.

Nana Aba Anamoah speaks about Nana Agradaa

On December 22, 2025, popular media personalities Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere, with support from lawyer Sandra Ankobiah, visited the Nsawam Female Prison.

They donated several items to the inmates, including packs of water and drinks, confectionery items, pharmaceuticals, detergents, antiseptics, and more.

A video showed Nana Aba Anamoah, Ankobiah, and Amihere presenting the items to prison officials, who expressed gratitude to them for their donation.

"Sandra Ankobiah, Serwaa Amihere, and I visited inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison yesterday. What a joy it was to pour into them and to receive so much warmth and strength in return," Nana Aba Anamoah wrote.

The media personality also shared an update on the famous preacher's condition, confirming that they met and that she was doing very well.

"PS: Seeing Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, was the highlight for me. She was in high spirits and sends her love 🥰," she wrote.

Below is the Instagram video of Nana Aba Anamoah and her colleagues visiting Nsawam prison.

Reactions to Nana Aba Anamoah's Nsawam visit

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the video of Nana Aba Anamoah and colleagues at Nsawam Prison.

Princess_burland said:

"You are amazingggg."

ohemaaafiakobiprempeh wrote:

"The heart you have is just simply SUPER ❤️❤️."

selassietettey commented:

"You are a good woman and I keep saying it. Nana you are a good woman."

Nana Aba Anamoah ignores a journalist's awkward questions during her appearance at Thomas Partey's tournament on June 10, 2025. Image credit: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba Anamoah shuts down journalist

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that Nana Aba Anamoah shut down a journalist after he asked her an inappropriate question.

She arrived at the annual Thomas Partey tournament on June 10, 2025 and earned plaudits for ignoring the attempted provocation.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh