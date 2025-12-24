Latest Global InfoAnalytics Poll: Bawumia Leads NPP Flagbearer Race

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged as the frontrunner in the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer race

Kennedy Agyapong followed in second place while Dr Bryan Acheampong placed third

The poll, which was released on December 24, 2025, confirmed Dr. Bawumia’s strong position ahead of the NPP's flagbearer election on January 31, 2026

Former Vice President and presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has emerged as the frontrunner in the party's forthcoming flagbearer election.

This is according to a survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics, led by renowned Ghanaian pollster Mussa Dankwah.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leads Dr Bryan Acheampong and Kennedy Agyapong in a new poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics. Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Bryan Acheampong & Kennedy O. Agyapong.

Source: Facebook

According to the "Who Leads NPP in 2028 - Likely Voter Model," which was released on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, Dr. Bawumia, who was the NPP's 2024 presidential candidate, leads the flagbearer race with 45 per cent among supporters of the party.

His closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, who is a former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, trails in second position with 31 per cent.

The current sitting MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, came third with 3 per cent support.

The Global InfoAnalytics poll also showed that the MP for Bosomtwi and former Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, a former General Secretary of the NPP, both secured nearly zero per cent support.

Read the Facebook post below:

In another survey dubbed "Who Leads NPP in 2028 - Neighbour Effect," conducted by Global InfoAnalytics, Dr. Bawumia leads with 44 per cent, while Kennedy secured 28 percent.

Dr. Acheampong again came second in this poll, securing 2 per cent, against Dr. Adutwum and Kwabena Agyapong, who received zero votes, respectively.

Mussa Dankwah explains InfoAnalytics poll favouring Bawumia

Explaining the results of the survey in a Facebook post, Mussa Dankwah said that Global InfoAnalytics introduced the "Neighbours' Effect" model to better understand the thinking of NPP delegates ahead of the flagbearer race, slated for January 31, 2026.

"A model we introduced to better understand what's going on in the minds of NPP delegates, is the "Neighbours' Effect" model, only made the matter worse with regards to the NPP race. Why are delegates not discussing their choices among their peers openly when the party is not in government?" he wrote.

"By the way, 'Neighbours effect" is a model that seeks to understand who the delegates think their fellow delegates might vote for regardless of their own preferences," he added.

Read another Facebook post below:

Reactions to InfoAnalytics poll on NPP primaries

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the latest Global InfoAnalytics poll on the NPP flagbearer race.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Emmanuel Korsi Bodja said:

"This concept looks very interesting, but one needs additional ingredients to further assess the true impact."

@Evans Kofi Yankson also said:

"Who in their right senses will vote for Bawumia to come and destroy our economy and collapse people's businesses? The same people who destroyed our economy are the same people following him."

@Freddy Talata Ayarnd commented:

"I actually think Ken is dangerous. Let's pray Bawumia wins because we can handle him cool in 2028. 16 years no de3 we go chop."

Dr Bryan Acheampong warns the NPP against fielding Dr Mahamudu Bawumia again in the 2028 election. Photo credit: Dr Bryan Acheampong & Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

NPP delegates urged to reject Bawumia

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bryan Acheampong, a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), had cautioned delegates against electing Dr Bawumia to represent the formation in the 2028 elections.

He said that there was a need for the NPP to choose a candidate likely to win, noting that leadership remains a key factor in securing victory.

Despite past governance shortcomings, Dr Acheampong believes Ghanaians will forgive the party, but the candidate challenge must first be overcome.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh