A video of a Ghanaian man flaunting his savings in a money box generated widespread reactions on social media

He expressed delight as the box, filled with GHC100 and GHC200 notes, was gracefully emptied onto the ground

Ghanaians commented on the video, expressing joy that he was able to save such a huge amount to celebrate Christmas, others believe it was staged

Financial discipline took centre stage after a Ghanaian man courted attention for opening his Susu savings box.

Young man opens year-long susu box, rejoices over the fortune saved for the festive Detty December. Image credit: @askghmedia/X

Excitement filled the room as bundles of cash spilt out, drawing instant curiosity online.

Shared online by @askghmedia on X, the clip showed the man beaming with pride while pouring out neatly folded cedi notes. Dominated by GHC100 and GH¢200 bills, the sight alone was enough to set timelines buzzing with commentary.

According to circulating reports, the savings journey reportedly began in January 2025 and continued consistently through December.

Although the total amount was not disclosed, many viewers agreed the sum would be substantial, judging from the volume and denominations seen.

Beyond admiration, the quality and quantity of the notes sparked a deeper conversation.

Some praised the guy's discipline, while others questioned how sustainable such high daily or weekly contributions might be for the average Ghanaian.

Ghanaians react to man's susu savings

Netizens have shared their thoughts on the man-saving strategy, but some, however, believe the video was staged.

@the21stboy remarked:

“100ghc for susu box inside. People really get money.”

@Adoore____ added humorously:

“At the end of the day, he go take all go give woman.”

Big_Snow questioned the scale, writing:

“200gh for Susu box? Ei.”

@DROPbrand1 wrote:

"Someone will say ohh put all these on two odds to double it lmao. Sporty will show you pepper."

@AlphasonCephas shared:

@dhopeprincipal added:

"Imagine how people would have come for his head had it been coins."

@kwakurich_world wrote:

"Bank of Ghana will soon set a policy for every susu maker."

@GregoryOwa90692, however, believed it was staged:

"Content has reached some extent lol… All the money looks exactly brand new and not even one old-looking? Lol."

Another susu story fuels Christmas excitement

Meanwhile, a separate video of a Ghanaian man opening his Susu box for Christmas joy also went viral on TikTok.

A Ghanaian man flaunts the money he saved for Christmas in a trending video. Photo credit: @nanakay1325/TikTok

He then paused momentarily to disclose that the GH¢200 notes he had counted so far amounted to GH¢20,000.

Beaming with smiles, he then talked about the benefits of savings and advised the youth to emulate his actions.

He disclosed via the video's caption that his savings were being kept purposely for the Christmas festivities.

At the time of writing the report, the video captioned 'My Christmas Susu' had over 17,000 likes and 600 comments.

A Ghanaian man flaunts the money he saved for Christmas in a trending video. Photo credit: @nanakay1325/TikTok

Lady cries out after opening susu box

YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian lady broke open her two wooden savings boxes to see the contents.

She explained that she put over $378 in the boxes and was shocked to see smaller denominations instead.

A video of her discovery sparked a massive online reaction as people shared their own savings experiences.

