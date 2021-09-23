A displeased man has recently resorted to social media to narrate an encounter he had with a gentleman he offered employment

@ogbelejechikej1 shared on Twitter that the person he employed asked to work for just two days a week to enable him attend church

Netizens who saw his post headed to the comments section to voice out their opinions

A man has recently taken to social media to narrate how a young man he helped with employment ended up requesting for four days per week for church activities.

A recent post by @ogbelejechikej1 on Twitter revealed that just after employing a young man, who had been begging him for a job, he was faced with a surprising request.

According to @ogbelejechikej1, the 28-year-old told him that, he would be needing Tuesdays and Saturdays off for choir rehearsal and Wednesdays and Sundays for church service.

"A guy of 28 has been on my neck that he has been unemployed and literally suffering for a while now. I decided to employ him today and he’s telling me that he would be having choir rehearsals every Tuesday and Saturday and church service every Wednesday and Sunday".

Netizens who saw his post had a lot to say about it.

They headed to the comments section to voice out their opinions.

A few of them have been listed below;

@xtabelcherish commented:

Please give me the job. I don't go to church.

From @VinceJeffreys:

So because he needs your help, he shouldn't negotiate contract with you? Or he should terminate his commitment to church because you employed him? The age information, what was it for though Like, I want to understand.

@ezinwa_i replied:

Can't he be paid per day and have someone else work on the other days? I'm just asking. Is it because of the religious activities or... ? What if he was going to school, would say the same thing? Just curious, not criticising

@king___tobi

I honestly love this kind of guy, he’s making you understand that the fact that he’s jobless doesn’t mean he’s idle, besides, if you’re understanding enough, he’s trying to tell you that his time can negotiated but very strict and lastly, this is a truthful person

From @Solarspeaks:

When people make statements like this, what they mean is they want the entirety of your life. I said the same thing to some clients recently. They were going to lodge me for days to work for them day/night. I declined &, disgusted, they said "you're leaving money for church?"

