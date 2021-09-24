Conor McGregor has thrown shades at football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the Forbes’ rich list

The UFC fighter launched an embarrassing baseball pitch, and instead of him to admit, he ranted about his wealth

According to him, he deserves a much higher position on the latest Forbes’ rich list ahead of the football superstars

Right after an embarrassing baseball pitch during the week, UFC star Conor McGregor, boasted that he is richer that football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

SPORTbible are reporting that the Notorious One delivered a poor first pitch before a Chicago Cubs game and then made such huge claims.

It was gathered that his throw was tame that it was compared with that of 50 Cent after the famous rapper received the same honour during a New York Mets game last year.

Conor McGregor says he is richer than Messi and Ronaldo. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

McGregor, instead from taking the jokes, launched a brutal rant about his wealth saying he deserved a higher position on the Forbes rich list ahead of Messi and Ronaldo.

He said via Pundit Arena:

"Picture to picture alone buries this. Mine, bar the accuracy, was the most powerful and fastest first pitch of any of these other athletes/ artist over the years. No comparison."

His rant then took a turn, with McGregor mentioning his superior ranking on the Forbes rich list.

He continued:

"Smoke them up and down that Forbes I do. Get Messi over. Smoked. Cris. Smoked. Federer. Doubled. All time Most Power!

"Put me in the Wrigley hall of fame for that rocket launch. Beside some of that nice red brick. Mahogany Oak Frame. Wimbledon lines in the grass."

