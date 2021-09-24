Recent publications indicate that Tyrone Marghuy, the Rasta student of Achimota, has topped his class in science and elective maths

Authorities of the school are alleged to have withheld the rest of the young student's results

The father of Tyrone, however, fears the results would be tempered with, given that it can bring disgrace to the Achimota School

A publication by GhanaWeb has recently shared that the remaining one of the two Rasta students in Achimota School, Tyrone Marghuy, has emerged top of his class in Elective maths and Science.

The report alleged that the full examination results have been withheld by the headmistress of the school, following recent events.

The Father of Tyrone Marghuy said he followed up on the results of his son, only to be told that they have been withheld by the school authorities, GhanaWeb shared.

Tyrone Marghuy tops class in Science & Elective Maths despite admission woes

Tyrone's father had worries that the authorities may tamper with the results of his ward, given the fact that it can potentially bring disgrace to the school.

"I suspect they want to keep the results to prevent it from going public because it will be disgraceful to the school, given that my ward did not study with them in class but still topped in the exams..." the confident parent shared according to GhanaWeb.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a senior law lecturer and human rights activist, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, has recently shared on his verified Facebook page, Kwaku Azar, that Tyrone Iras Marghuy, has been selected to be a part of Achimota school's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team.

Marghuy is one of the two Rasta students Achimota school refused to admit because of his hairstyle.

In his Facebook post, the professor congratulated Tyrone and advised him to ignore all noise.

"Achimota has named Tyrone Iras Marhguy in its squad for the National Maths and Science Quiz for the next two years and it is in court, with the assistance of the State, seeking to kick him out of the school.

Look, our problems are simple. It is our solutions that complicate them.

Congrats, Tyrone, ignore the noise!"

Source: Yen.com.gh