American streamer IShowSpeed said his visit to Hamamat Montia’s Shea Butter Museum was his favourite moment in Ghana and admitted he regretted not taking her number

The content creator arrived in Ghana on January 26 as part of his “Speed Does Africa” tour, streaming visits to major spots including Black Star Square during his five-hour broadcast

His comments sparked playful backlash online, with many Ghanaians reminding him that Hamamat Montia is married with three children and urging him to forget about pursuing her

American streamer IShowSpeed has opened up about his shea butter massage at Hamamat Montia’s museum and shared the one regret of his trip to Ghana.

IShowSpeed shares the greatest regret from his trip to Ghana after his January 26, 2026, stream. Image credit: @ishowspeed

The content creator, born Darren Watkins Jnr, grabbed global attention with his first-ever visit to the African continent, dubbed ‘Speed Does Africa’.

The livestreamed event began on December 29 and saw the popular streamer touch down in multiple African countries, including Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Benin, Angola, Zambia, Eswatini, and Senegal.

On January 26, he arrived in Ghana for a five-hour stream that included visits to the Asenema Waterfalls, the Akuapem Chief's palace, the Black Star Square, and a memorable massage at Hamamat Montia's shea butter museum in Accra.

IShowSpeed speaks about Hamamat Montia

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Hidden Chapter, shared on Sunday, February 22, 2026, IShowSpeed opened up on his trip to Ghana.

He spoke about his trip to Hamamat Montia’s Shea Butter Museum, which he described as the favourite part of his time in Ghana.

IShowSpeed excitedly described the massage and expressed regret at not taking Hamamat Montia’s number to keep in touch with her.

“My favourite segment of the tour was the Shea Butter museum. Just imagine getting oiled up with shea butter by 20 beautiful queens from Ghana. I kind of regret not getting her number, I would say, in that moment. She was so beautiful, now that I think about it,” he said.

IShowSpeed’s comment sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians pointing out that Hamamat Montia was happily married with children.

Reactions to IShowSpeed’s Hamamat Montia comments

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to IShowSpeed’s comments regarding meeting Hamamat Montia in Ghana.

richealefe said:

"That girl's number??😂 She is a whole married woman with 3 beautiful kids, Speed 😂😂."

mayaati_1 wrote:

"😂😂😂 That girl? Boy, she's your aunty! She’s married with kids who are the same height as her. Black don't crack!😍😍😍😍😍😍."

austa_03 commented:

"She's married, Speed 😂😂, and she’s way older than you 😂😭."

benjiroski said:

"Naa, she’s married dawg. That’s a grown woman with kids who are in their teens and almost the same height. Forget about it!!!."

Hamamat Montia's beautiful family surfaces in a viral video amid rising interest in her life after IShowSpeed's trip to Ghana. Image credit: @iamhamamat, @askmediagh

Hamamat Montia's family surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Hamamat Montia's husband and children went viral on social media.

The video emerged after the popular model went viral due to American streamer IShowSpeed visiting her shea butter museum during his Ghanaian visit.

