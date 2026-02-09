A KNUST student, Ransford Amankwah Asomani, has died after reportedly falling from a hostel building over the weekend

The Agribusiness Management student was rushed to the KNUST Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival

KNUST has launched investigations into the incident and assured the public of its commitment to student safety

A second-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ransford Amankwah Asomani, has been confirmed dead following an accident that occurred over the weekend.

KNUST, in a statement issued on Monday, February 9, 2026, stated that the deceased was in his sophomore year, reading a Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness Management.

Ransford Amankwah Asomani, a second-year KNUST student dies after falling from the 2nd floor of his hostel. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

Preliminary reports, according to the statement, indicated that Asomani fell from the second floor of an off-campus hostel at Ayeduase in the early hours of Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Following this, he was rushed to the KNUST Hospital by some of his schoolmates, with assistance from the KNUST District Police Patrol Team, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Management of the university said Asomani's parents have been informed of his untimely demise, adding that the body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, KNUST expressed deep sadness over the incident and extended its condolences to the family of the deceased and the entire university community.

Meanwhile, the university’s security services are collaborating with the KNUST Police to unravel the cause of the young student's death.

The university's management has also promised to update the public on the outcome of the investigations.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to the safety, security, and well-being of all its student body.

A UCC final-year Bachelor of Science student, Thaddeus Anomah, reportedly loses his life in an acid explosion. Photo credit: @absagucc& /TikTok, Voice of UCC/TikTok

Source: TikTok

UCC final-year student dies in explosion

A final-year Bachelor of Science student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Thaddeus Kwame Anomah, has tragically lost his life.

The young man, who was majoring in Agribusiness, reportedly met his untimely demise after an explosion that occurred in a washroom.

Although details about Kwame Anomah’s passing are sketchy, a lady known on TikTok as @empressada_2, who appeared to know the deceased well and had a good relationship with him, described what reportedly happened.

"A plumber poured acid in their washroom, and it exploded because he was the one who had visited the place," she told a commenter.

She then posted a video showing the aftermath of the explosion and the havoc it created in the washroom, with the clip later taken down.

Following his demise, the Agribusiness Students’ Association of Ghana (ABSAG–UCC), in a post on TikTok, expressed sorrow over the passing of their colleague.

They offered their condolences to the grieving family during this difficult time.

"The Agribusiness Students’ Association of Ghana (ABSAG–UCC) sadly announces the passing of our colleague, Thaddeus Kwame Anomah (Level 400). We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire ABSAG community. We encourage all members to remain united and keep his family in our prayers during this difficult time. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

The tragic passing of Thaddeus Kwame Anomah has revived sorrowful memories of Candy Osei, a third-year UCC student who died in a gas explosion.

KNUST students remanded for alleged murder

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kumasi District Court 2 had remanded Daniel Tuffour into police custody for two weeks in connection with the death of Joana Yabani, a final-year student at KNUST.

The 21-year-old appeared in court on Friday, February 28, 2025, after he was arrested on Thursday by the police following the demise of Joana Yabani.

The court ordered his detention so he could assist with the investigations.

Source: YEN.com.gh