Two young Ghanaians who earlier cried out for help after a power outage disrupted their online aptitude test as part of their application process with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have been granted another opportunity to retake the examination.

The applicants had gone viral on TikTok after sharing their frustration over how the unexpected blackout interfered with their test.

According to the young men, they were actively answering questions during the online aptitude test when the lights suddenly went off.

Unfortunately, the laptops they were using had no internal batteries and immediately shut down, abruptly truncating their examination.

They explained that by the time electricity was restored and they reconnected, the system had automatically submitted their incomplete responses and logged them out.

Fearing possible disqualification from the recruitment process, the siblings appealed to the public and authorities for intervention.

However, in a fresh video update, the two brothers announced that they had received a message inviting them to retake the aptitude test.

They have since rewritten and successfully submitted the examination. Expressing heartfelt gratitude to supporters, one of them said:

“Thank you for supporting us in various ways. We received a message this morning asking us to go and rewrite the test. My brother Elvis has been able to rewrite the exams, and it went very well. We were even able to finish ahead of time. We are thanking each and everyone who supported and assisted us in various ways.”

Their story has since been hailed by many as a testament to the power of social media advocacy and public support.

