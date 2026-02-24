Washing bay promoter, Eugene Ananzo Junior, has shared that he is set to undergo surgery, sparking concern among fans

The Ghanaian music promoter broke down online, sharing an emotional message that quickly went viral

Supporters have flooded his page with prayers and encouragement as he prepares for the medical procedure

Popular washing bay promoter Ananzo has sparked concern online after sharing a short but emotional message on X.

Washing bay promoter Ananzo breaks down before scheduled surgery. Image credit: ananzoofficial.

Source: Instagram

The young music promoter, born Eugene Ananzo Junior, took to his page and wrote, “Not feeling my best, but tomorrow is my first… we move regardless.”

The tweet was brief, but it carried weight. Many of his followers immediately sensed that something was not right.

Within minutes, the replies section was filled with words of encouragement, prayers and motivational messages from fans who have followed his journey from the very beginning.

Who is Ananzo, the washing bay promoter?

Washing Bay Promoter became a household name on social media after videos of him promoting songs at local washing bays went viral.

What looked like an ordinary setting turned into his personal stage.

With nothing but speakers, energy and consistency, he managed to carve a space for himself in Ghana’s entertainment conversation.

His big moment came when Nigerian superstar Davido reportedly noticed his efforts and rewarded him for pushing his music.

That recognition elevated his brand and made more people take him seriously.

Despite the attention and growing fame, he has always maintained a humble and relatable presence online.

Check the X post below:

Reactions to Ananzo's surgery announcement

That is why his recent tweet feels different to many supporters. It sounds like someone pushing through a difficult moment, choosing strength over comfort.

As he is set to undergo his first surgery, fans are hopeful it is something positive, perhaps a new milestone in his career.

For now, one thing stands out clearly.

Even when he is not at his best, he is still choosing to move forward.

And that quiet determination is exactly what has defined his journey from day one.

Check out some comments below:

Richlabs commented:

"May the angels of Jehovah take you through the procedure without any side effects, Amen."

Naameeen commented:

"Bros morrow will be ur first and last. Prayers up & speedy recovery."

Peters Muzik commented:

"Eii speedy recovery bro and keep praying chale."

Okyere Kwame Tawiah commented:

"God is with you."

Millicent Adjubel commented:

"Sending you strength for a successful surgery."

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh