Child philanthropist, Empress Esi Amoah, has won the Young Philanthropist of the Year award at the 2021 Humanitarian Awards Global

The 12-year-old girl is famous for her charity initiatives towards the deprived in rural Ghana, including building schools

Amoah's father spoke to YEN.com.gh about her recent achievement recognising her generous deeds

Ghanaian philanthropist, Empress Esi Amoah, has won the Young Philanthropist of the Year award at the just-ended 2021 Humanitarian Awards Global event.

Amoah, aged 12, won the coveted award for her selfless charity initiatives towards helping the deprived, particularly in rural Ghana.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Esi's father, Mr Amoah, disclosed he was happy his daughter received the award, which shows that she's doing something right.

Empress Amoah: 12-year-old Girl Building Schools for Rural Folks Wins Philanthropist of the Year Award. Photo credit: Empress On The Road

Source: Facebook

Proud father

''I'm happy and proud of her. The thing is, she is not being forced to do this. She has been consistent with her charity programmes towards helping underprivileged people in rural communities,'' he said.

''Currently, she's building a kindergarten for a community through her foundation, Empress On the Road,'' he added.

About the event

The 2021 Humanitarian Awards Global event organised to celebrate changemakers was held on Saturday, September 18, at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Dr Rev Lawrence Tetteh, the Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the need for humanitarianism and volunteering as a way to solving some of the world's most pressing issues.

Also in attendance was Tamas Feher, Hungary Ambassador to Ghana, gracing the occasion as the Special Guest of honour.

This year's event was dubbed Celebrating Changemakers.

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that, Empress Esi Amoah is an example of a born ready to impact the world. At age 12, she has dedicated herself as a humanitarian to helping the deprived in underserved communities.

Born into a family of social work, she learned the skills from her father, who is a trained social worker at the Department of Social Welfare in Ghana.

Her journey to magnanimity started at age two, developing a passion for humanitarian work from being part of her father, Kofi Amoah, and mother, Mary Magdalene Amevor's tremendous exploits in villages to assist people and families with challenges.

