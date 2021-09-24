A 34-year-old father of three has shared the big mess his little kids made of the living room while he had left them to receive a call

DJ Abz Musa was in utter shock to find the room and the kids named Nalah, Sadè and Mallie all covered in flour

The little girls carried on as nothing happened despite giving their father a big duty as he had to wash them up and tidy the whole area

A man was in the living room with his three little kids and excused himself to take a call only to return and find something shocking to him.

This is as the kids coated themselves in flour as well as the whole living room.

The man was stunned by his kids action Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Daily Mail reports that their father identified as DJ Abz Musa made the discovery after one of them aged one rushed into the bedroom covered in flour.

Abz said he was speechless

Reacting to the mess made by his daughters Nalah (the oldest who is 2 years old), Sadè, and Mallie (twins who are aged one) Abz said:

"They were watching the film Vivo. Nobody was crying so I thought everything was OK - then my youngest twin Mallie walked into the bedroom covered in flour.

"When my daughter walked in I couldn't even speak. My sister took screenshots."

The 34-year-old was said to have filmed his discovery and sent it to his wife on the family social media platform where they had great laughs about it.

Afterwards, he cleaned them up as well as the whole messed-up area.

