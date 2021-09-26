Pep Guardiola reached a milestone in his coaching career at Manchester City after guiding his players to a 1-0 win over Chelsea

Gabriel Jesus was responsible for the goal that propelled the Citizens to victory after the normal regulation period

And the Spanish-born tactician became the manager with the most wins at the club after outshining Les McDowall 220 wins record

Gabriel Jesus was the hero as Manchester City outshined Chelsea in their Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge earlier this weekend.

The Brazilian benefited from Joao Cancelo's header before making an audacious move that led to the lone goal all through 90 minutes of the encounter.

Pep Guardiola's men have now overtaken the Champions League winners on the EPL table despite having the same points after six games.

Pep Guardiola dishing out instructions to his players during their 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP

But that wasn't the only high point of the fixture as the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich handler also set a huge Man City record with the win.

The 50-year-old became the manager with the most win at the Etihad Stadium after his 221st triumph earlier this weekend - he takes over from Les McDowall who had 220 wins during his time.

What Guardiola said after his record

Reacting to the record, Guardiola told the media and was reported by Complete Sport, saying:

”I’m so proud. This milestone here in Stamford Bridge. Doing it here is special.

“This period we have been together is magnificent. We can lose games & finals but people cannot say we do not try every single game. We always go to do our game – we’re proud.”

However, it is left to be seen if City boss has recovered from his side's Champions League loss to Chelsea in May having failed to list the silverware since he last won it with Barcelona in 2011.

How Jesus masterminded Chelsea's defeat at Stamford Bridge

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Manchester City handed Chelsea their first Premier League defeat of the season as Pep Guardiola’s side were dominant throughout the encounter, BBC reports.

The meeting between both English giants lived all to its pre-match razzmatazz - with the visitors dominant in the early exchanges and it was Gabriel Jesus’ 53rd-minute strike that made the difference as City won 1-0.

The encounter came four months after their Champions League final clash and City piled the pressure for most parts of the game.

