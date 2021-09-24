The Takoradi woman has admitted to not being pregnant

According to her, she lied about her pregnancy

She reportedly begged the police not to prosecute her

The Takoradi woman at the centre of the pregnancy brouhaha, Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons has reportedly admitted to not being pregnant.

A report filed by StarrNews indicates that she confessed to a team of Police psychologists and Health workers attending to her at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

StarrNews sources said she has since asked for forgiveness amidst tears from the husband Michael Simons who according to the report does not believe it and is in a state of shock.

3news report indicates that she has since been “whisked” to the Takoradi Central Police Station after her confession.

According to the police, Josephine has not had sexual intercourse with her husband over the last three to four months due to fears of losing her baby.

The report further revealed that their observation of Josephine has since Tuesday, September 21, 2021, has neither spotted nor requested a sanitary pad to soak blood like most women do a few weeks after giving birth.

However, a senior medical officer at the Effia-Nkwanta hospital name withheld, the facility providing medical assistance to Josephine says the victim was probably suffering from Pseudocyesis.

Pseudocyesis, also known as false pregnancy is the appearance of clinical or subclinical signs and symptoms associated with pregnancy although the individual is not physically carrying a baby.

Takoradi woman was not pregnant

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, revealed that the found woman who was allegedly kidnapped while pregnant was not.

According to him, preliminary investigation and examination by a medical doctor in charge of the kidnapped lady in the Western Region revealed she was not pregnant.

The regional minister, in an interview with Angel FM, stated that initial investigations by the BNI indicate the story of the kidnapping was fake.

