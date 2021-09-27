Nigerians on social media couldn't stop laughing after a man drove a short car to a filling station

After the man filled his tank, he got into his car through the roof and many couldn't believe their eyes

Social media users were scared for the man's safety because of the size of the car; many said such a car can't be driven in Nigeria

A man has got many people talking on social media after driving a car that looks like toy to a filling station.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, after filling his tank, the man opened the roof to get into the driver side.

The man caused quite a stir on social media with his unique car. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

The white beautiful car works perfectly well just like other vehicles but what makes it unique is the fact that the driver had to get into it through the roof. The driver also had to stretch his legs after settling in his seat.

A woman could be seen taking photos of the car as the man drove out of the filling station.

Social media reacts

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the video. Some of them were scared for the safety of the man because of the size of the car.

@freewoman_kayin said:

"Would trailer know there’s car beside it or in front of it ? I like it sha."

@nutritionusoyinade commented:

"I am taller than the car."

@zamajones wrote:

"One accident, there’s no coming back. That’s it, You done mate."

@amazingypee said:

"Person fit drive this one for Lagos."

@ezzy_morney commented:

"Real definitions of Unique motors."

Nigerian man constructs sports car with condemned iron and carton

YEN.com.gh previously reported a Nigerian man got people talking on social media after constructing a sports car with condemned iron and carton paper.

A video of him cruising with the car emerged online and Nigerians showered encomium on the innovative man.

The sports car has no door and windscreen and its dashboard was covered with a carton.

Nigerians were impressed with the young man's creativity and they flooded the comment section of the post with their thoughts.

