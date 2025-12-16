have Blakk Rasta has shared new details on Agradaa's life as an inmate at the Nsawam female prison after a visit to the facility

In a video, the radio presenter spoke about the imprisoned Heaven Way church founder's evangelical works in prison

Blakk Rasta's accounts of Agradaa's life at the Nsawam female prison have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and musician Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has shared an update on televangelist Agradaa following his recent visit to the Nsawam female prison.

In a TikTok video shared by blogger Koforidua Flowers on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the radio presenter noted that he spoke with some individuals in prison, who informed him that Agradaa had established a church inside and was preaching God's word to other inmates.

Blakk Rasta claimed that non-inmates were regularly visiting the Nsawam female prison under the pretence of donating items to ascertain whether Agradaa was truly incarcerated.

He noted that some individuals, including church members, still believed that Agradaa was a genuine woman of God and often visited her to show reverence to her.

Blakk Rasta also added that prison officers were also actively monitoring the movements of the imprisoned televangelist.

Why is Agradaa in prison?

The embattled Agradaa is currently incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison after she was sentenced to a 15-year jail term at an Accra Circuit Court for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences on July 3, 2025.

She was accused of defrauding church attendees of varying sums of money after advertising her money-doubling abilities.

The prosecution's case centred on Agradaa's activities on Today's TV and various social media platforms, where she allegedly advertised a money-doubling scheme.

The controversial figure had publicly invited members of the public to attend an all-night service at her church, promising to double their money through her purported spiritual powers.

More than 1,000 people attended the all-night service, with attendees handing over substantial sums of money to Agradaa. However, she failed to fulfil her promise of doubling the money, leaving numerous victims financially compromised.

The televangelist and her legal team appealed her 15-year sentence and appeared at the Amasaman High Court on December 4 for a hearing.

In her appeal documents, Agradaa has argued that the trial process was unfair and that the evidence did not support the judge's verdict. She also argued that the 15-year jail term was excessive.

However, the case has been adjourned to January 21, 2026, for a status update and the scheduling of a judgment date.

Blakk Rasta's update on Agradaa stirs reactions

Missalaa4u commented:

"The reason why people are rushing there is because they don’t trust our judicial system."

Counselor Juliet said:

"Sure, she will return as a changed and better person."

Nurse Aquosuah wrote:

"It is true though. My mother visited the prison with some friends from church, and she led prayers and played drums."

Agradaa loses case against Appiah Biblical

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa lost her case against Appiah Biblical following her court appearance on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

The imprisoned televangelist was given a hefty fine of GH₵12,000 and ordered to compensate her colleague with GH₵50,000.

Agradaa's lawyer briefed the press about the developments in the case after appearing in court with his client.

