A Senior High School graduate has opened up on what transpired after visiting the University of Ghana’s admissions desk.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kasachannel, the young man, whose name was not disclosed, stated that he had been offered admission to study at the nation’s premier university.

He stated that after going to the admissions desk, having initially been denied admission, he was offered admission to read Psychology.

When quizzed by the interviewer about whether he was happy with the new programme offered to him, the young man stated that he had initially applied to study Biological Science.

He then opened up on his intention to study Psychology for a year before making an informed decision on whether to rewrite the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“So the preferred one was Biological Science, but they gave me Psychology. I’m not too excited, but I’m okay. I will give it a try for the first year because I would like to rewrite WASSCE and apply again for Biological Science or maybe something better,” he told the interviewer.

UG sets up admissions assistance desk

The University of Ghana Admissions Assistance Desk will be operating from Tuesday, December 9, 2025, to Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

The statement explained that the desk will focus on guiding admission processes, enquiries, and related support services. It also introduced a self-placement option for applicants desirous of studying at the institution.

Reactions to UG introducing self-placement option

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the applicant regarding his admission to the University of Ghana via the self-placement option.

Dr. DaFel (PharmD in skincare) wrote:

“People don’t really understand the role of a clinical psychologist. I am a pharmacist, but the role of a clinical psychologist in patient adherence to therapy, as well as behavioural and emotional disorders through strategic counselling, is massive.”

Kwame_Zain advised:

“UG and Psychology are like 5 and 6.”

Kwabena_Raph added:

“This is the reason a lot become jobless.”

Sky_kennel_gh stated:

“He should have a purpose in life. He just wants to attend the University of Ghana.”

Nytta.xx wrote:

“Don’t do a course that is not your choice. Come to KTU. Legon is not the only university in Ghana.”

RICH_ZEG commented:

“Please come to UCC; we will gladly give you your preferred programme, boss. I can even buy the forms for you, seriously.”

