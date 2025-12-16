Adjoa Sarfo had two children with Kennedy Agyapong, named Ohene and Daniella, a personal connection that drew public attention.

Despite their shared children, she openly criticised Kennedy Agyapong during Dr Bawumia’s campaign, warning delegates against supporting a candidate she said insulted women.

Ghanaians wondered which children of Adwoa Safo are the ones she had with Kennedy Agyapong

Adwoa Safo, one of Ghana’s most successful politicians and a member of parliament, has been in the media spotlight for many years due to both her accomplishments and the many headlines surrounding her personal life.

Meet Ohene and Daniella, Adjoa Sarfo's children with Kennedy Agyapong.

Adwoa Sarfo is a former member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency and the daughter of the late Safo Kantanka.

Adwoa Safo have two children with controversial Ghanaian member of parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyapong, namely: Ohene and Daniella.

Even though they share the same biological father, Adwoa has made it very clear that her political opinions as a member of parliament are not influenced by her relationship with Kennedy Agyapong.

This has been apparent since she publicly supported the former vice president of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, during a recent campaign event.

Adwoa Safo campaigned against Kennedy Agyapong

When speaking to the delegates, she specifically pointed out some of the inappropriate comments made by Kennedy Agyapong and said, "Would you vote for a man that insults women?"

Lastly, she told them that supporting him would be detrimental for the New Patriotic Party in future elections, as he has a history of making disrespectful comments toward women and made it known that Kennedy Agyapong made some very inappropriate comments toward her as well.

Adjoa Sarfo has long since demonstrated both her commitment to family and political service, and has made many statements stressing that family ties should not be the basis for making political decisions.

During her speech, Adjoa said that although she has no ill will toward Agyapong, she believes that Mahamudu Bawumia is the future of the party and is therefore her candidate of choice.

Meet Ohene and Daniella Agyapong

Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong is the son, while Daniella Ohene Safo-Agyapong is the daughter.



Adwoa Safo has been a dedicated mother who does an exceptional job juggling being a politician along with her duties as a mother.



Adjoa Sarfo makes sure that Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong and Daniella Ohene Safo-Agyapong have the upbringing of a caring, nurturing, and loving environment outside of the political world.

She usually posts the children on social media to celebrate their birthdays. Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong's son, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong, received a massive gift on his birthday.

Adwoa Safo has splashed money to buy a car for her son with Kennedy Agyapong.

Adwoa Safo gifted her son a car

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kelvin, one of the two children of Adwoa Safo and Ken Agyapong, recently turned a year older, and she decided to spoil him. She got him a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette.

It is not known when the car was handed over to Kelvin, but the mother shared videos of Kelvin's new car on social media on Wednesday, May 18.

The videos sighted on her Facebook page show the car to be grey in colour. In the videos, Kelvin is seen standing beside the car as he received it from the seller and went ahead to test it.

