The world’s biggest football celebration is facing an unexpected storm as geopolitics once again threatens to overshadow the game

Iran’s place at the 2026 World Cup now hangs in the balance, raising the spectre of a dramatic boycott that could shake FIFA to its core

History shows this would not be the first time global conflict has forced nations to walk away from football’s grandest stage

The FIFA World Cup is widely regarded as the pinnacle of international football, uniting nations through skill, passion, and fierce competition.

Yet, throughout history, several countries have opted out of participating in the tournament, often citing political disputes, financial challenges, or disagreements with FIFA.

The issue has resurfaced recently, with Iran’s involvement in the 2026 World Cup hanging in the balance due to escalating tensions with one of the co-hosts, the United States.

On Saturday, February 28, the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran, reportedly resulting in the death of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the BBC.

In the aftermath, the president of Iran’s football federation, Mehdi Taj, expressed uncertainty over the national team’s ability to compete in matches scheduled on American soil.

Speaking to the sports portal Varzesh3 via The Guardian, Taj said.

“What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope.”

As the situation escalates into a broader conflict involving Iran and Israel, questions over Iran’s World Cup future remain unresolved, leaving fans and FIFA alike in a state of suspense.

European nations that boycotted the World Cup

Meanwhile, with Iran hinting at a potential boycott, YEN.com.gh revisits historic instances when European nations withdrew from the tournament:

1. England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland (1934)

In 1934, all four Home Nations chose not to participate in the World Cup, believing their domestic Home Championship offered superior competition to FIFA’s global tournament.

FIFA had granted them automatic entry without the need for qualification, yet each country declined, prioritising local football traditions over international exposure.

5. Turkey (1950)

The next episode is when Turkey withdrew from the 1950 World Cup in Brazil, largely due to financial constraints, according to Wikipedia records.

The costs associated with sending a squad across the Atlantic proved too burdensome, reflecting the logistical and economic challenges faced by nations travelling long distances in the post-World War II era.

6. USSR (1974)

There is also the Soviet Union’s withdrawal from the 1974 tournament, which was prompted by political controversy, according to Wikipedia.

Having finished as runners-up in European qualifying, the USSR was set to face Chile in a play-off. However, the second leg coincided with General Augusto Pinochet’s coup in Santiago.

FIFA refused to relocate the match to a neutral venue, and the Soviets ultimately forfeited, allowing Chile to advance after scoring into an empty net.

These historical examples highlight that World Cup withdrawals, though rare, often stem from circumstances beyond football alone, whether political, financial, or logistical.

Iran’s current predicament echoes these past challenges, demonstrating how global conflicts can intersect with the world’s biggest sporting stage, leaving the footballing world watching closely.

Iran absent from World Cup draw

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States reportedly imposed visa restrictions on Iran ahead of the 2026 World Cup draw.

Ten Iranian officials were allegedly denied entry permits before the draw that was held on December 5, 2025.

