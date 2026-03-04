Ibrahim Mahama acquired a Bombardier Global 6500 private jet, one of the most advanced business aircraft in the world

The luxury jet features a spacious cabin with different sections designed for meetings and relaxation during long-distance flights

The aircraft’s interior combines comfort and modern technology, allowing passengers to work, dine or sleep while travelling across continents

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has once again caught public attention after news of his newly acquired Bombardier Global 6500 long-range private jet surfaced online.

The aircraft, which is considered one of the most advanced long-range business jets in the world, stands out not only for its performance but also for the impressive luxurious features found inside its cabin.

For many people, the exterior of a private jet may look exciting, but the real experience begins once you step inside.

The interior of the Bombardier Global 6500 was designed to feel less like a plane and more like a comfortable living space in the sky.

A step into the Bombardier Global jet

The cabin is wide and tall enough to allow passengers to move around freely without feeling cramped, something that makes long journeys far more comfortable.

The jet is typically divided into different sections, each serving its own purpose.

At the front of the cabin is an area often referred to as the club suite. Here, large leather seats face each other with a small table in between.

It is the kind of setup that allows passengers to sit together, talk, hold small meetings or simply relax during the flight.

Further inside the aircraft is another section that functions almost like a meeting space.

This part of the jet usually includes a larger table surrounded by seats where passengers can dine, work or discuss business matters.

The Bombardier Global 6500 suits Ibrahim Mahama

For someone like Ibrahim Mahama, whose work often requires travelling across countries for major projects and meetings, the acquisition is timely.

At the rear end of the aircraft is a more private area designed for rest.

This section often includes a comfortable divan that can be converted into a bed, allowing passengers to sleep during long flights.

Some versions of the aircraft also come with a private washroom and additional storage space, adding to the overall comfort.

The cabin design also pays attention to the atmosphere inside the jet.

Soft lighting, polished finishes and comfortable seating create a calm and relaxing environment. Large windows allow natural light into the cabin, making the interior feel even more spacious.

Beyond comfort, the aircraft is also equipped with modern technology. Passengers can stay connected through high-speed internet, watch entertainment or continue working while flying across continents.

With the Bombardier Global 6500 now part of his fleet, Ibrahim Mahama’s latest acquisition shows how private aviation continues to blend luxury, convenience and business efficiency in one aircraft.

