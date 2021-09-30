Ablakwa, Sosu, and 2 other MPs who are serving their people wholeheartedly

Parliamentarians have over the years been accused of occupying the position to satisfy their greed and satisfy their corrupt desires.

Over the years, some members of parliaments have proven to the people who put them in the position that they are there to serve them.

YEN.com.gh has listed four members of parliament who are serving members of their constituency wholeheartedly.

Members of Parliament for the Madina and North Tongu constituency Photo credit: Francis Xavier/ Okudzeto Ablakwa (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

1. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The member of parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has over the weeks received a lot of praise for serving his people in the best way he can.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Recently, YEN.com.gh recently took a trip to a health facility in a health facility in his constituency where he donated an incubator for use in the children's ward.

To mark World Contraception day, he gifted the longest-serving midwife in his constituency a new car to appreciate all her dedication and hard work over the years.

He also organised a six-day long free eye screening for various communities in his constituency. Free medications and glasses were given to those who needed them as well as surgeries scheduled for those who would need them.

2. Francis Sosu

The Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu has also been mentioned as one of the MPs who go all out for members of his constituency in a little way that he can.

He has been praised as the MP who is focused on job creation in his constituency.

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that he gave his two months salary to be used to fix a broken bridge in his constituency.

In a post he shared on his Facebook page, Sosu said he came across a broken bridge at Baba Yara within the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality and decided to fix it.

3. Yaw Adutwum

The Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum who also doubles as a member of parliament for the Bosomtwe Constituency, has been praised for his efforts in improving literacy and education in his constituency.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum paid full university fees for 30 freshers in his constituency.

The 30 new entrants into the tertiary level were all headed to the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) at Tarkwa to study various engineering courses.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum took to his Facebook page to make the huge announcement and shared some photos with the 30 benefactors.

4. Afenyo Markin

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has also been mentioned as one of MP's who goes above and beyond for his constituents.

The MP has done a lot of Private sector initiatives in his constituency as well as committing to giving scholarships to brilliant but needed students.

Owusu Bempah prophesies ahead of 2024 polls

Still on politics, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has released a prophecy ahead of Election 2024, with an illustration in a new video.

While preaching to his congregation, Owusu Bempah said he has received a vision from God in which the key to rule and the crown was taken from the elephant.

He said God assigned an angel who looks like a flaming fire to collect the key from the elephant, and ordered the angel to keep the key till further instruction.

Source: Yen