A young Ghanaian boy has set social media abuzz following his comments regarding the WASSCE

He rejected claims by critics that candidates who sat for the WASSCE did not prepare adequately

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the SHS graduate

A young man who sat for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is trending in following his reaction to poor performance recorded in some subjects during the exam.

In a now-viral video, the boy, known on TikTok as @tomey523, dispelled the notion that the candidates who sat for the 2025 WASSCE were not adequately prepared for the exam.

An SHS graduate sheds details on poor performance in Maths exams. Photo credit: @tomey523Images/TikTok,@Ministy of Edcuation/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Using himself as an example, he indicated that he performed well in the WASSCE, with the exception of Elective Mathematics.

Offering a reason for his poor performance in the E-Maths exam, the young man blamed the lackadaisical attitude of his teacher, accusing him of being a regular absentee who often skipped class.

“Some of us studied; we put in our best for this 2025 WASSCE, but I don’t know what happened. Some of us passed, but the Maths was the problem. If I had passed the Maths, I would have been done, but now I have to write the Maths again,” he said sadly.Even our Elective Maths teacher was not coming to class. With Elective Maths, you can learn some on your own, but some topics need a teacher to explain. Some of the teachers are lazy.”

WAEC releases provisional WASSCE results. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

With a sad look, the fresh graduate stated that he now has to resit the E-Maths paper.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 6,000 views, and the comments section was captioned:

“My E-Maths teacher would come to class once in a month sometimes, even till Form 3. We complained several times to our HOD but still, nothing changed until we wrote the WASSCE. And the Social Studies too wasn’t a passco; most of it wasn’t leaked, and not everything was lacking.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to the boy's WASSCE remarks

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the boy’s remarks.

QUAINOO reacted:

“Chale, true oo. My Core Math teacher was a national service guy. If he came to class, chale, the boys at the back disturbed paaa.”

smolvoidbaby indicated:

“Funny enough, those who got F9 in chains in previous years are the ones bashing this year’s candidates."

Joyce Blessing wrote:

“My fellow, please involve God genuinely and you will testify. There is something called favour, if it locates you, your least effort will blossom.”

user3348251215308 indicated:

“And the headmaster was there watching? How can a teacher just decide whether to go to class or not?”

UG advises prospective applicants

YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana issued a statement advising prospective students who sat for the 2025 WASSCE.

The statement provided guidelines urging applicants to log in to the applications portal and update their details in line with their newly released results.

Applicants were also encouraged to complete this review process promptly to ensure the smooth progression of admission procedures.

Source: YEN.com.gh