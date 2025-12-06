A video showing how a young lady reacted after she saw the WASSCE results of her younger brother has gone viral

This comes after she realised that her brother failed all four core subjects he sat for in the WASSCE

Netizens who took to the comments section have shared their views regarding the performance of students in this year's WASSCE

A young lady known on TikTok as @nakiyatt7 is trending due to her reaction after seeing the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results of her younger brother.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @nakiyatt7, showed the moment the young lady chanced on her younger brother alone in front of a house holding a brown envelope.

Bemused to see her younger brother looking displeased, the young lady scolded the SHS graduate, questioning his decision and reluctance to let her know the grades he got in the WASSCE.

It was then that she looked at the results slip of her brother, only to notice that his best grade was a C5.

The Assin Manso SHS graduate who studied Visual Arts bagged four F9s in Social Studies, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, and English Language.

For the elective subjects, he also obtained C6 in Ceramics, C6 in General Knowledge in Arts, C5 in Graphic Design, and D7 in Picture Making.

In total, the student’s best six subjects resulted in an aggregate of 44.

At that point, the young lady, left in disbelief at her brother's performance, screamed as she tried to figure out what went wrong.

She recalled the support the family offered the Assin Manso SHS graduate during his school days, adding that their father would not take this lightly when they returned home.

The boy, who looked overcome with sorrow, said he did not intend to go home and that he performed relatively well in the WASSCE practicals.

At the time of writing this report, the trending clip had generated more than 19,000 likes and 900 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to the student’s performance in the WASSCE

Ghanaians who flooded the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the boy's results, with many urging him to learn a trade or vocation.

@free star commented:

"Instead of learning social studies they are learning social media."

FavoredByDivinity indicated:

"WAEC too why... you didn't even give him one core subject. This one de3 Shift + F9."

Abdul Wadud Alhassan added:

"Hmm, when will this school drama end, so that we will all be free."

No Fake Friends stated:

"This year most of the candidates are failing Social Studies waaaa."

Ernest added:

"He’s even putting it in a brown envelope. Waaa look, he’s even saying he did well."

Mahama orders probe into WASSCE performance

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President John Mahama has instructed the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, to conduct a review of the examiner’s report.

The review was to unravel the cause of the poor performance by Ghanaian senior high school students in this year’s WASSCE

This comes after he expressed concerns about the decline in the performance of those who sat for the 2025 WASSCE.

