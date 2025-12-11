Manhyia Palace has released a disclaimer to address reports of their involvement in Daddy Lumba's funeral preparations

In a short statement, Otumfuo's palace denied involvement in helping the late singer's family plan the funeral scheduled for December 13

Manhyia Palace's disclaimer on Daddy Lumba's funeral comes days after the late singer's family's meeting at the palace

The Manhyia Palace, the traditional seat of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has distanced itself from the preparations of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba's funeral service scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's family has been involved in a publicised dispute since his demise at 60 on July 26, 2025, and the one-week observance a month later (August 30).

The late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, then filed a lawsuit against her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, and his Ghana-based partner, Odo Broni.

The suit asked the court to declare her the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar his second wife, known privately as Priscilla Ofori, from being declared the deceased's wife.

Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, also invoked Otumfuo's Great Oath over her disagreements with her Abusuapanin, which triggered the involvement of Asantehene's sub-chiefs in settling the dispute.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

Why was Akosua Serwaa's case dismissed?

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to reports, the judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to support her claims of marrying under the ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

The judgment did not sit well with Akosua Serwaa's family, as some of them wept as they left the court premises.

The Instagram video of Akosua Serwaa's lawyer, William Kusi, explaining the court's judgment is below:

Manhyia disassociates itself from Daddy Lumba's funeral

In a disclaimer shared by Opemsuo Radio, the official radio station owned by Manhyia on Thursday, December 11, 2025, the palace denied being involved in Daddy Lumba's burial preparations.

Manhyia urged Ghanaians to disregard reports suggesting Otumfuo and the Asanteman council were active participants in organising the funeral.

The statement read:

"Manhyia urges the general public to disregard any reports attempting to associate the Palace with matters concerning the preparations for the burial and funeral rites of Mr Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba."

Below is the Facebook post of Manhyia Palace's disclaimer on Daddy Lumba's funeral preparations:

Manhyia's disclaimer on Lumba's funeral stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bright Emmanuel Osei-Boampong commented:

"Manhyia cannot disassociate itself from this matter. They should come again."

Doris Abena Gyimah wrote:

"Thank you, Nananom. No one should be allowed to use your name to create mischief."

Akwasi Agyeman Prempeh Richmond said:

"Abusua Tupac paaa de3 oo daabi."

Otumfuo postpones meeting with Daddy Lumba's family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo postponed a meeting with Daddy Lumba's feuding family during their visit to Manhyia Palace on Monday, December 8, 2025.

According to reports, the family and the Asantehene were expected to reconvene at the palace on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Footage of Daddy Lumba's family members departing the Manhyia Palace after the meeting emerged on social media.

