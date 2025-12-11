A resurfaced video of powerful Ghanaian Prophet, Roja, prophesying about heavy floods has stirred reactions on social media

The video reemerged amid heavy debate online about a prophecy by Ebo Noah, a Ghanaian man building 10 arks after receiving an end-time vision

The viral sensation has warned Ghanaians and the world that God would wipe away all creation with a flood and invited believers to seek refuge on his ark

A prophecy by a powerful Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Roja, seemingly confirming the claims of social media sensation Ebo Noah, has stirred reactions online.

Prophet Roja's prophecy about flooding resurfaces amid heated debate over the viral ark claims of Ebo Noah. Image credit: ProphetRoja, @ebonoah/TikTok

A Ghanaian man identified as Ebo Noah rose to fame in recent months after he shared videos documenting his decision to build Biblical arks.

He claimed that God showed him a vision where the earth was destroyed as a result of an apocalyptic flood on December 25, 2025.

He cast himself as the modern incarnation of the biblical Noah and decided to build 10 arks, which he claimed could accommodate millions of people.

Ebo Noah has kept Ghanaians and the world at large abreast of his plans and recently announced that eight of the vessels were ready, and the remaining two were nearing completion as the date of prophesied doom drew near.

His videos went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, garnering millions of views across the world.

Ebo Noah's claims have divided opinion, with many believing in his vision of doom while others described him as an attention-seeking fake prophet.

Below is a Twitter video of Ebo Noah speaking about his ark.

Prophet Roja prophesies floods in resurfaced video

Amid the social media debate over whether Ebo Noah’s vision is true, a resurfaced video of powerful Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Roja, prophesying about impending floods has stirred debate.

In the video, originally recorded in October, the preacher warned that the year 2026 was going to be filled with rain and heavy floods.

He stated that the vision God showed him was that water disasters were going to intensify in the country and warned anyone living close to a water body to evacuate.

Prophet Roja said the vision was set in stone, meaning nothing could change it, and advised Ghanaians to heed his warning before it became too late.

"I said I am hearing the voice of rain. I said this Sunday, and I repeated it. I am hearing the voice of rain. God would give us a sign. 2026 won't come with fire as 2025 did, but it will come with water. So whoever lives close to a water body should move. We are going to have whole towns submerged by water. This is a warning,” he urgently said.

Prophet Roja's prophecy stirred mixed feelings, as many netizens said his timeline disproved Ebo Noah's, while others said the fact that he said flooding was imminent confirmed the social media sensation's claims.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja’s prophecy about floods is below.

Ajagurajah addresses the debate over the veracity of Ghanaian man Ebo Noah's prophecy about a biblical flood. Image credit: @ajagurajah12, @ebonoah

Ajagurajah reacts to Ebo Noah's flood prophecy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Ajagurajah discussed Ebo Noah's December 25 flood vision, giving a spiritual perspective on the apocalyptic prophecy.

In a video, he called on Ghanaians to take the prophecy seriously as matters of the spirit are not to be joked with.

The founder and leader of the Ajagurajah movement also requested space on the ark on December 25.

