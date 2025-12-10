A video of a Ghanaian student sharing his experiences working as a bus conductor has got people emotional

This comes after he appeared on Auntie Naa's Oyerepa Afutuo show to show his academic results

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video celebrated Enoch Dwomoh, with many commending his never-give-up attitude

Enoch Dwomoh, a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has become an inspiration to many after sharing his humble beginnings as a bus conductor, popularly known as a trotro mate.

The brilliant young man, who appeared on the Oyerepa Afutuo show on Oyerepa TV, took Auntie Naa, the show's host, on a rollercoaster of emotions as she skimmed through his first- and second-year academic results.

This comes as Enoch benefited from the kindness of Auntie Naa after some benevolent viewers of her show agreed to support him financially through school.

“He did not allow the challenges he was facing to deter him; he purposed in his heart to learn,” Auntie Naa said.

The young man, who will be moving to his third year when school resumes, must now pay GH¢3,200 as school fees and GH¢2,400 as hostel fees.

Speaking on the show, Auntie Naa admitted she got teary listening to Enoch’s story, and it was her desire that the young man stop working as a trotro mate and focus mainly on his studies.

Some viewers of the show therefore pledged to support Enoch, while others also made additional financial commitments towards his education.

Enoch, who was all smiles, said his desire was to one day become an engineer so he could fulfil his ambition of changing the fortunes of his family.

“What motivates me is that in my family I believe I can do something to help my mother. When I am old enough, I want to transform her destiny. She has been through a lot”, Enoch said with a smile.

The mother of Enoch, who was also in the studio, in a show of gratitude, thanked everyone who had played a role in ensuring her son could continue with his education.

Reactions to KNUST student working as a trotro mate

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the matter, with many praising his resilience.

yaw dwarkwaa commented

"This guy will go far in life,many people would have given up upon realisng money to pay fees would be a problem."

Danku jay added:

"My classmate oo the guy know book"

Ellen indicated;

"God bless u more auntie Naa"

