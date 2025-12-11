Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah's only daughter has gone viral with her stylish looks for her birthday shoot

Maame Serwaa's daughter, who has a striking resemblance to her, wore three outfits and a frontal hairstyle to mark her special day

Some social media users have commented on Lil Win and Maame Serwaa's gorgeous daughter's look on TikTok

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah's beautiful daughter, Millicent, turned a year older on December 11, 2025.

The proud celebrity father and serial entrepreneur shared lovely photos of his daughter on TikTok.

Lil Win’s pretty daughter models in stylish dresses for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @lilwin.

Lil Win's daughter rocks frontal hair

Ghanaian celebrity heiress Millicent Nkansah has clearly followed in the fashionable footsteps of her stylish mother. The preschool student looked beautiful in three ready-to-wear outfits for her birthday photoshoot.

For her first photoshoot, she wore a white beaded organza gown with petal embellishments on the bust. She turned heads with her short curly frontal hairstyle, which completed her elegant look.

Actor Lil Win’s fashionable wife, Maame Serwaa, accessorised their daughter's look with expensive gold pleated earrings, a necklace, and a bracelet for the photoshoot.

Lil Win promotes his new movie before his pretty daughter's birthday in December 2025. Photo credit: @lilwin.

The young style influencer continued to impress many with her red short-sleeved dress, designed with detachable petals. She paired the dress with black flat shoes.

To make her day even more special while embracing her roots, Lil Win's daughter looked regal in an African print dress as she posed like a supermodel.

"MY ONLY DAUGHTER! You are a true blessing, and I pray Adom Nyame showers you with endless joy, health, and guidance as you celebrate today and always, filled with His love, grace, and the fulfilment of your dreams."

"May your life be a tapestry of blessings, bright as your smile, and full of laughter, love, and strength for every step you take. I love you so much, Millicent 🍾❤️🙏."

The TikTok post is below:

Lil Win looks dapper in a two-piece ensemble

Ghanaian brand influencer Lil Win nearly broke the internet when he wore a classy two-piece outfit for his latest photoshoot.

The father-of-six wore a short-sleeve shirt and matching trousers as he posed in his plush mansion.

Lil Win inspired his followers, who love designer outfits, with his stylish designer sunglasses and black half-shoes.

The TikTok post is below:

Lil Win models in black outfit

The founder and director of Great Minds International School in Kumasi, Lil Win, proved that black is indeed a wardrobe staple.

He sported a custom-made front zipper shirt paired with tailored trousers to elevate his look for the photoshoot.

The Kumawood star's expensive black leather shoes cemented his status as a top fashionista in the Ashanti Region.

The TikTok post is below:

Lil Win's wife flaunts singing prowess

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win's ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie, seemed to take a jab at the actor’s current wife, Maame Serwaa, in her new song.

In response to the diss song, Maame Serwaa, also known as Ohemaa Pretty Gold, recorded a video dancing to it. This sparked public discussion about the significance of her actions.

Afriyie and Lil Win began dating and ended their relationship in 2018 after having two children together.

