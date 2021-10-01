A new video that has made rounds on social media has confirmed that all is well with singer, 2baba and Annie's marriage

Social media went into a frenzy when Annie took to social media to call out 2baba for using kids as an excuse to hang out with one of his baby mamas

The video has brought relief to fans of the Idibias who feared that Annie's call-out might signal the end of their marriage

A few weeks ago, a lot of Nigerians were scared that legendary singer, 2baba and his wife Annie who have been couple goals have reached the end of their marriage.

This was after Annie who has two daughters for him took to social media to call him out over his involvement with one of his baby mamas.

Senator Ita-Giwa, 2baba and Annie Photo credit: @mediaroomhub

Source: UGC

To make matters worse, 2baba's brother also took to Instagram to call Annie ugly names as well as reveal secrets.

All is well now

In a video which has made rounds on social media, the Idibia's were invited to dinner by popular politician, Florence Ita-Giwa.

The politician was flanked on both sides by the couple as she ex[pressed how happy she was to see them both.

She gushed over the superstar singer and his actress wife who thanked her immensely and expressed their love for her as well.

The senator also prayed for their union, kids, and success in respective careers as they both hailed her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

its_diva_t:

"Where is Tuface brother?"

wealths_collectionz:

"Una dey use us catch cruise."

maryamfrancisokpoko:

"Amen oooh, bad vibes stay far away."

ujuspecial33:

"Thank God!!"

okaforrit:

"God in Heaven l thank you for this miracle you perform in this family, keep keeping them strong in your love."

uyor18:

"Thank you Mama Ita-Giwa. May peace be restored in this home."

2baba and Annie share romantic moment

Nigerian singer 2baba Idibia clocked a new age on Saturday, September 18, and the legendary musician used the opportunity to hint that all is back to normal with his wife, Annie.

2baba posted a photo of him and Annie which was captured at an event they both attended. The image showed the moment he almost shared a kiss with his beautiful wife.

In the caption that accompanied the post, 2baba explained that he is human and prone to make mistakes in life.

Source: Yen