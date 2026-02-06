Cristiano Ronaldo has been absent from Al-Nassr’s last two league games, with reports linking the situation to frustration over perceived transfer-market favouritism

Despite the controversy, Al-Nassr supporters staged a coordinated show of affection during the Al-Ittihad match, creating a “Ronaldo 7” display and chanting in his honour

While Ronaldo continues his pursuit of 1,000 career goals, reports suggest a possible return to Europe, with contingency plans already being considered to replace him as the league’s marquee star

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Al-Nassr supporters have sent a clear message to Cristiano Ronaldo after he missed a second consecutive match amid reports suggesting he is on strike.

Ronaldo has not been named in an Al-Nassr matchday squad since January, sitting out the club’s last two Saudi Pro League games against Al-Riyadh and Al-Ittihad.

Al Nassr Fans Send Clear Message to Cristiano Ronaldo During Home Match

Source: Getty Images

The situation follows claims from Portuguese outlet Record that the forward believes the Public Investment Fund (PIF) — which owns Al-Nassr as well as Al-Ittihad, Al Ahli and Al Hilal — has been prioritising other clubs in the transfer market.

The 41-year-old’s actions have drawn strong criticism from the Saudi Pro League, which released a statement condemning what it described as Ronaldo’s strike.

With Ronaldo again absent for Friday’s clash against Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr fans made their feelings known with a carefully coordinated show of support for their star striker.

Throughout the match, supporters repeatedly raised cards displaying “Ronaldo 7,” creating a striking yellow wall inside the stadium.

The display was led by drummers in the stands, with fans chanting “Siu” in rhythm as they held up the cards.

That show of goodwill could help persuade Ronaldo to return quickly, as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner continues his pursuit of the remaining 39 goals needed to reach the landmark total of 1,000 career goals.

However, Ronaldo may end up chasing that milestone away from Saudi Arabia following the fallout, with The i Paper reporting that his boyhood club Sporting CP are interested in signing him.

Ronaldo has a £43 million release clause in his contract that could be triggered this summer, although Saudi officials are said to already have contingency plans in place should their original superstar depart. According to The i Paper, Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes have been identified as “perfect fits” to replace Ronaldo as the face of the Saudi Pro League.

Source: YEN.com.gh