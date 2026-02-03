A Ghanaian resident in Europe has shared harrowing experiences that have left him morally derailed and emotionally broken

According to the man, he believes some family members back in Ghana performed dark magic against him to destabilise his life because he was unable to send them money

He urged the youth in Ghana to learn from the tragedy of his life and make the right choices, warning that life abroad is far from the bed of roses many people imagine

The tragic story of a Ghanaian living abroad has highlighted how difficult life can be for Africans in Europe.

In a video excerpt posted on TikTok, the elderly man who identified himself as Adam Samuel explained that he has lived in Europe for 35 years.

He said life abroad was not the bed of roses many Ghanaians believed it to be. He added that he wanted the youth in Ghana to learn from the hardships he has faced and make the right life decisions.

He said that despite spending over three decades in Europe, his life had been in shambles and his family torn apart. Amid tears, he explained that his wife had left him to live with another man, while his own children had kept their distance from him.

"I have been in Europe for about 35 years, seven of which I have spent living in Germany. My family back in Ghana is wealthy, but as a growing young man, I wanted to live life for myself, which is why I decided to travel abroad to build my own life.”

"Life abroad is tough and things have not been easy for me. That is what I want the youth in Ghana to learn. It is far from a bed of roses out here. In Africa, some people think we pick money from the ground here.”

Recounting the circumstances that led to his family breaking apart in Europe, he said that difficult times caused numerous marital problems, ultimately leading to a divorce. He alleged that his wife left him and settled with another man.

The worst of his problems, according to him, was that his own daughter had stopped speaking to him.

He alleged that some relatives in his hometown had performed voodoo against him to ruin his life because he was unable to send them money. A situation he blamed for his predicaments. He said:

“I pleaded with him, but he placed a lifelong curse on me. He said it was because I couldn’t send him money. He took my shirt and used it to perform juju against me. I have nothing more to say about.”

The tragic story of Adam Samuel sheds light on the difficulties some Africans face while living in Europe.

