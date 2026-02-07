The seat of the Ayawaso East Constituency became vacant after the sudden demise of Mahama Toure on January 4, 2026

Ahead of the by-election, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held its primary on Saturday, February 7, 2026

One of the aspirants, Baba Jamal, gave all the delegates a 32-inch television set each so they would vote for him

Baba Jamal, Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, gifted televisions to all the delegates in Ayawaso East on the day of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in the constituency.

Baba Jamal is one of the five aspirants contesting to be the NDC's parliamentary candidate in the Ayawaso East by-election.

Baba Jamal gifts television to all NDC delegates in Ayawaso East Constituency ahead of the parliamentary primary.

The aspirants in order of balloting are Mohammed Ramme, the NDC Constituency Chairman; Amina Adam, widow of the late Member of Parliament; Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria; Yakubu Azindow; and Najib Mohammed.

In a TikTok video, several delegates were seen holding televisions and exiting from a house. When those holding the television were asked who gave it to them, they all indicated that it was Baba Jamal.

Baba Jamal gave each delegate a brand new 32-inch NASCO television. Many who received the tv were excited and carried their item home.

In another video, some of the delegates who had received their televisions said that sharing items formed part of the campaign strategies.

Baba Jamal speaks on gifting tvs

On his part, Baba Jamal said he does not see what he did as vote-buying since he often gifts the constituents items. According to Baba Jamal he has done a lot of benevolent acts for the constituents in the past.

"If you give television set to your people, what is wrong with it. Is this the first time I am giving things to people. Those of you who know me know that I give at every Christmas, every occasion. I have put down GHC2.5 million to give free loans to people. If someone gives you a gift, you can take it but allowing that gift to influence your vote is wrong."

