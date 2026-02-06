Neat FM’s Makabo the MC has recalled how he sold popcorn to sponsor his first love through school, only for her to betray him during her clinicals

He has shared that the heartbreak has been difficult to forget, especially as she is now set to marry someone who resembles him

Makabo indicated that seeing someone in uniform still triggers memories, reminding him of the pain he endured when she was cheating with a doctor

Neat FM media personality Makabo the MC has opened up about a painful chapter in his love life that continues to linger.

Man Who Sold Popcorn to Sponsor Girlfriend, a Nurse, Recalls How She Cheated With a Doctor

In a trending TikTok video, the MC recounted how his first love, a nurse, broke his heart despite the sacrifices he made to support her education.

“I paid for her school fees after senior high school while running my popcorn business,” Makabo explained.

“The pain, for some reasons is difficult to forget. Whenever I see someone in uniform, I remember, and she was my first love officially for four years.”

He explained that the heartbreak is intensified by the fact that she is now set to marry someone who resembles him.

“It was painful,” he admitted, reflecting on how personal memories can linger for years live on radio.

Level 200 student sponsoring girlfriends' nursing school

Makabo also shared the circumstances that made the experience particularly difficult. While he was in level 200 at university and she was still in senior high school, he invested time and resources to ensure she could pursue her education. Despite his efforts, the relationship faltered.

He added that the woman had been unfaithful during her clinical rotations, reportedly involved with a doctor.

“I cried,” Makabo confessed, describing the emotional toll of realising that his dedication and love were not reciprocated.

Transitioning from his personal sacrifices to the emotional aftermath, Makabo emphasised how certain memories continue to affect him.

The uniform, in particular, acts as a reminder of what he considered a deep and meaningful relationship that ended in betrayal.

His story, now widely shared on social media, resonates with many who have experienced similar heartbreaks, highlighting the challenges of young love, personal sacrifice, and the enduring impact of first love.

Makabo's openess come after the mentioned lady had invited him to her wedding. He blatantly shared that he could not dare attend the ceremony as it would not do him any good.

