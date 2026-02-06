Antoine Semenyo is poised to experience Champions League action for the first time after Man City included him in their updated squad list

The 26-year-old sat out the final two league-phase fixtures following his January arrival, but his swift adaptation has already made an impact

The Ghanaian forward has impressed with his electric form and recently played a key role in City’s run to the Carabao Cup final

Antoine Semenyo is on the brink of a major career milestone after being cleared to feature in the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City.

The Ghanaian forward has been added to the club’s updated squad list for Europe’s elite competition, opening the door to his debut on the grand stage.

Antoine Semenyo is set to play Champions League for the first time in his career. Photos by Alex Livesey - Danehouse and Franco Arland.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo included in Man City's UCL squad

The inclusion follows the close of the league phase, a period during which teams were allowed to revise their rosters.

City took advantage of that window, bringing Semenyo into the fold alongside fellow January arrival Marc Guehi. Their registration means both players are eligible for the round of 16.

Prior to the updated registration, the 26-year-old had watched from the sidelines during matches against Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray.

Although cleared for domestic duties, UEFA rules prevented his participation after his midseason switch. That hurdle has now been cleared, turning frustration into anticipation.

In a statement on the club website, it reads:

"Our winter window recruits now come in and will both be available for the Round of 16 while Stefan Ortega and Oscar Bobb drop out after departing for Nottingham Forest and Fulham respectively."

For the Black Stars attacker, the moment carries emotional weight.

He has already sampled the intensity of English top-flight action, the FA Cup and the League Cup in sky blue.

Now, Europe’s biggest club contest awaits, a stage many players spend entire careers chasing.

His participation won't be immediate, as City’s strong league-phase showing saw them finish inside the top eight of the 36-team format, meaning they skip the playoff round.

Check out Man City's position in the league phase of the UCL:

That advantage provides rest and preparation time as knockout battles approach, while other sides fight for survival.

The forward line he joins includes Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush, giving Guardiola several attacking options.

Semenyo arrives in a confident mood, having delivered four goals in six appearances since his move. That form suggests he could make a real impact when his chance comes.

Antoine Semenyo will play his first career final when Man City take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup finale on March 22, 2026. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo turns attention to Liverpool

Before European nights begin, domestic business calls.

City remain locked in a tight title race and face a stern test away at Liverpool.

Interestingly, past meetings with the Merseyside outfit have been kind to him, with three strikes in five encounters, averaging 0.6 goals per game, according to StatMuse.

Supporters will hope the sharp record continues as another big chapter unfolds.

Semenyo equals Essien's Carabao Cup record

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Antoine Semenyo wrote his name into Ghanaian football history after helping Manchester City reach the Carabao Cup final.

Before him, Michael Essien was the only Ghanaian to have achieved that milestone.

Source: YEN.com.gh