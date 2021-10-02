Manchester United vs Everton ended in a 1-1 draw, but the Red Devils will have VAR to thank after ruling out the Toffee's second goal

Cristiano Ronaldo was not named in the starting line-up, but Anthony Martial was on hand to put the hosts ahead just before half-time

Townsend pulled Everton back into the game in the 65th minute and the visitors thought they had won it in the 85th minute but Mina's strike was disallowed for offside

Manchester United drop points yet again in the Premier League following a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Saturday afternoon, October 2.

In-form striker Cristiano Ronaldo was not named in the Red Devils starting line-up, and Anthony Martial took advantage of his oportunity and scored his the opening goal in the 45th minute.

The Toffees drew level in the 65th minute after Townsend was left unmarked as the Englishman fired a low drive into the net to make it 1-1 as both teams shared the spoils.

Manchester United vs Everton ended in a draw. Photo: Clive Mason

Source: Getty Images

Highlights of the game

United came threatening as early as the 7th minute following a great ball by Wan-Bissaka to the back-post but Martial finished poorly.

In the 18th minute, Everton broke quickly and went on a dangerous counter-attack but the pressure was absurbed by the resolute United defence.

Just two minutes later, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side heaved a sigh of relief after Gray broke out down the left in acres of space but wasn’t picked out by Godfrey. It would have been a one-on-one for the in-form winger.

United however opened the scoring in the 42nd minute courtesy Anthony Martial's lovely first time finish to send the entire Old Trafford into the wilds. Man Utd 1-0 Everton.

The hosts began the second half on a front foot as well, and in the 56 minute, Cristiano Ronaldo was brought in for Jadon Sancho while Edinson Cavani replaced Martial.

But the decision will go on to haunt Solskjaer as the Everton restored parity against the run of play as Townsend found the back of the net from inside the box.

United were desperate to restore their lead, but some how they fluffed their chances and in the 86th minute, Mina turned his effort in but referee ruled it out for offside. It ended; Man United 1-1 Everton.

Ronaldo sends message to Solskjaer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has advised manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on how best to use him.

United have endured frustrating performances in recent times and despite scoring a late winner in their Champions League 2-1 win over Villarreal on Wednesday, Ronaldo has also cut disappointing figures.

The 36-year-old has told his manager that the ball must be moved at a quicker tempo in the opposition half.

