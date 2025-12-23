Veteran highlife and afro-fusion drummer and composer Paa Kow has passed away in his hometown in Ghana

American multi-instrumentalist Brad Goode officially confirmed the death of the musician in an emotional post

Fans of the late drummer Paa Kow took to social media to mourn his tragic demise with emotional tributes

Renowned Ghanaian highlife and afro-fusion drummer and composer Paa Kow died on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

Veteran Ghanaian highlife and afro-fusion drummer Paa Kow passes away in his hometown on December 23, 2025. Photo source: Paa Kow

Veteran American multi-instrumentalist and music educator Brad Goode announced the news of Paa Kow's death in an emotional post on his official Facebook page.

Sharing several photos of the deceased, he noted that the drummer passed away in his hometown, Enyan Denkyira, near Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

However, he did not specify the cause of his death.

"Paa Kow, our beloved friend, master drummer, bandleader, and spiritual force, passed suddenly today in his village of Denkyra, Ghana. We are shocked and devastated to receive this sad news."

Brad also eulogised the late Ghanaian drummer, detailing the influence of his talent and music on his life and that of other musicians during their 18 years of friendship.

He wrote:

"His amazing music, with its message of peace, brotherhood, and praise, uplifted and touched my life deeply for the last 18 years.

"He constantly inspired his fellow musicians to reach beyond their limitations, and his amazing talent sparked his Afro-Fusion Orchestra as well as my own groups and recordings.

"I'm sure I will need to say more later. For now, I am grateful for the time and love he shared with us."

Brad's announcement of Paa Kow's demise evoked sadness among fans in Ghana and abroad, who mourned with heartwarming tributes on social media.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Paa Kow is below:

Who was Paa Kow?

Paa Kow, popularly known as the Groove Master, was a Ghanaian drummer and composer, renowned for fusing the rhythm and artistry of highlife with jazz and African roots to create his own afro-fusion sound.

The artistic drummer, who grew up in a musical family, was highly regarded in both the Ghanaian and international music scenes as one of the most remarkable drum set players to tour in Africa, Europe, and America with his afro-fusion orchestra.

He began his career at a young age with his uncle's band, and his impressive talent caught the eye of highlife legend Amakye Dede, who invited him to join his music group at the age of 14.

Paa Kow later earned the admiration of music icons like Kojo Antwi, Nat Brew, and George Darko, who took him on their tours in various international countries.

After various trips abroad, he eventually emigrated to the US and began to compose his own music, releasing several albums and working with high-profile instrumentalists like Brad Goode, Victor Wooten, Michael Kang, and many others.

Fans mourn Paa Kow's death

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Thomas Nii Lantey Botchway commented:

"Hmm. God knows best. I am short of words. I can't sleep. Nothing to do. God have mercy on us and his soul. Rest in perfect peace Paa Kow."

John Molberg said:

"This is awful. I first saw him with your Chicago Red group at 9th & Lincoln and wondered "who is this drummer?" I made every effort to see him ever since."

Joel Craig wrote:

"This took my breath away seeing this. How tragic. What a terrible loss."

