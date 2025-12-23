Nana Yaw Frank Kumah, the younger brother of the late Ejisu MP John Kumah, has reacted to the recent wedding of his widow, Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye, in Obuasi on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Late John Kumah's Younger Brother Breaks Silence on His Widow Lilian Aryeequaye's New Marriage

Social media erupted after news emerged that Lilian had married Samuel at a wedding ceremony held in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The private event, attended by close family members, friends, and church associates, marked a new chapter in the life of the General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries following the sad passing of her husband in 2024.

John Kumah, a deputy minister for finance under the previous Akufo-Addo-led NPP government, died at the young age of 45 from a short illness on March 7, 2024, leaving behind Lilian and their six children.

Footage shared by Gossips24 TV on Facebook showed Lilian and her bridesmaids, including her daughters and sister, preparing for her wedding ceremony inside a plush room.

Photos of the late John Kumah's widow and her new husband sharing heartfelt moments at their private ceremony also emerged on social media.

John Kumah's brother speaks on Lilian's wedding

In an interview with blogger De Godson TV, Frank Kumah noted that his other elder sibling informed him aout Lilian's wedding during a phone call.

The late John Kumah's brother stated that his family was not upset and did not have any personal issues with Lilian over her decision to remarry after a year of being a widow since it was her right.

He noted that he would have preferred if his former sister-in-law would have mourned his brother for a much longer period before moving on with another man.

Frank stated that his family would have given Lilian their blessings if she had visited their house to officially inform them about her plans to remarry.

He said:

"We are not bothered that she (Lilian) has remarried. She has not committed any sin because it is her personal right. Personally, I would have preferred if she mourned my brother for a while because it takes time to get over someone close after they die."

"For us, we don't have any problem. If she had come to tell us that she wanted to move on, we could have given her our blessings. Because it didn't happen does not mean she cannot move on. She has every right to do what she wants."

Frank detailed the health challenges his parents had faced since the demise of his older brother, John Kumah, in 2025. He also shared his mother's reaction to the news of Lilian's wedding.

