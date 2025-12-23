Mrs Ekua Zara Ghartey-Tsagli is in a long dress holding a gold award plaque.

Source: UGC

A Landmark Recognition for African Hospitality Leadership

Labadi Beach Hotel has reached a moment of continental pride as its Head of Marketing, Mrs Ekua Zara Ghartey-Tsagli, received a Distinguished Honorary Award at the Hospitality Awards Africa 2025 in Lomé, Togo. In addition, she was named among Africa’s Top 50 Women in Hospitality and Tourism, affirming her influence in shaping the industry.

The ceremony was held on 29 November 2025 at the iconic Hotel 2 Février, bringing together hospitality professionals, tourism leaders, and innovators from across Africa.

A certificate of achievement with a gold head and red seal presented to Mrs. Ekua Zara Ghartey-Tsagli

Source: UGC

Honorary Award Presented by Ghana’s Ambassador to Togo

The Honorary Award was presented by Captain George Nfodjoh (Rtd), Ghana’s Ambassador to the Republic of Togo. The recognition highlights Mrs Ghartey-Tsagli’s leadership in hospitality marketing, brand strategy, and service excellence.

Her contributions have positioned Labadi Beach Hotel as a leading luxury hotel in West Africa, renowned for its premium guest experience and strong brand identity.

Captain George Nfodjoh (Rtd) handing the award plaque to Mrs. Ghartey-Tsagli

Source: UGC

Celebrating Africa’s Authentic Hospitality Culture

The awards ceremony was organised under the theme “Celebrating Africa’s Authentic Hospitality Culture.” The theme underscored the importance of preserving African traditions while delivering world-class hospitality services.

Guests adorned in traditional attire transformed the event into a cultural showcase, reinforcing Africa’s identity within the global hospitality industry.

A group photograph with lovely African wear clothes by the event participating members

Source: UGC

Professional Background and Industry Impact

Mrs Ghartey-Tsagli is a seasoned marketing professional with extensive experience in hospitality branding, strategic communications, and tourism marketing. Her leadership style blends innovation with cultural authenticity, creating memorable experiences for both local and international guests.

According to Eugene Vidzro, Executive Director of Hospitality Awards Africa, hosting the 2025 edition in Togo reflects the organisation’s commitment to rotating the awards across African countries. Within this context, Mrs Ghartey-Tsagli’s recognition stands as a testament to excellence in African hospitality leadership.

