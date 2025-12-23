The legal proceedings for Abu Trica's potential extradition to the US after his arrest has begun at the Gbese High Court

In a video, the Swedru businessman and his two associates were escorted to the courtroom by security officers

Abu Trica's first public appearance after his arrest has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Embattled Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica appeared before the Gbese District Court for his US extradition hearing on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, following the socialite's arrest in Ghana for alleged fraud-related crimes.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate who targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that after gaining the trust of victims, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by the security agencies to assist in investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Abu Trica appears in court for extradition hearing

In an Instagram video shared by blogger GH Brain on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, Abu Trica and his suspected accomplices, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, were spotted arriving at the Gbese High Court premises for the extradition hearing.

The Swedru socialite's face was covered to hide his identity from the media, and others gathered at the court premises.

Abu wore a black shirt and a black cap as security personnel escorted him into the court building while he was in handcuffs.

The businessman's associates were also escorted into the courtroom without their faces covered. Some supporters of the trio were heard giving them words of encouragement as they entered the building.

The court hearing formed part of the legal process to determine whether Abu Trica and his accomplices would be handed over to face charges outside Ghana following the request from the US authorities.

The Gbese District Court is expected to review the validity of the request in line with Ghana’s laws and applicable international treaties.

The Instagram video of Abu Trica appearing at the court is below:

Abu Trica's court appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

beckzblaq commented:

"Na kyres3 chilling aa y3 chilli Christmas yi nyinaa, Abu Trica and Agradaa ain’t part. Lol, oh monkos3 wate."

Mally.more wrote:

"Has he been proven guilty because why this treatment? Even the FBI won’t treat them like this. Look at how they arrested Hushpuppi. Very demure."

Ericson._a said:

'I thought he’s in the USA?"

