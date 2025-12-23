Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian lady shared her excitement after gaining admission to AAMUSTED University, celebrating her academic achievement online

She encouraged fellow students to complete the mandatory medical examinations, clarifying that they were offered free of charge

Netizens reacted online, asking questions, sharing experiences, and offering support following her announcement of university admission

A Ghanaian lady has captured attention online after sharing her excitement about gaining admission into one of Ghana’s finest universities.

A Ghanaian lady shares her excitement after gaining admission to AAMUSTED University. Image credit: kingderek_official/TikTok

Source: UGC

The proud graduate from Saint Louis Senior High School will be reading Accounting at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED).

Her joy and enthusiasm have quickly made her a trending topic on social media.

Lady shares experience with mandatory medical examination

During an interview with @kingderek_official on TikTok, she described being “very, very excited” and could not wait to complete the admission process.

She encouraged fellow admitted students to attend the mandatory medical examinations promptly, noting that the checks come at no cost, contrary to popular belief.

Her step-by-step explanation of the process has guided many prospective students, offering clarity on a stage that often causes anxiety.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Netizens react to lady admitted to AAMUSTED

Her video has attracted numerous comments from students and followers, many seeking advice or sharing excitement:

ebenezer6223 wrote:

“Welcome to AAMUSTED.”

мᗩ᙭wəll🥏 wrote:

“Let me see my HR students ❤.”

~Newyear~APPLE 📱 added:

“Prez Joachim Administration is working 🥰🔥.”

🦚THe NOSFERAS🦚 wrote:

“So Una Dey do medical exams, what about those without processed applications?”

REENCHANT also wrote:

“I have paid the fees but not gotten any index number oo.”

DANNYBEST asked:

“Where would you pay the 105gh?”

Lady joins AAMUSTED after nine years home

Meanwhile, A young Ghanaian lady, @jennybrownchoco, has become an inspiration to many after she achieved a breakthrough in her quest to pursue tertiary education.

She took to TikTok to announce that she had gained admission to study at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED).

Celebrating her academic achievement, she posted a video of herself where she was spotted packing up for school.

The video then captured the young lady in an excited mood as she arrived on campus and completed her registration process.

The lady gained admission to study Human Resources Management and explained in the caption that despite getting good grades in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), she stayed at home for nine years.

Although she did not give details on why she stayed home for that long, she labelled her admission to AAMUSTED as a dream come true and showed appreciation to God.

"Thank you most high for answering my prayers. I am about to achieve my dream. It has been nine years with good results. I was the rejected stone, but now my friends call me a University student," the caption read.

At the time of filing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 150 comments.

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) warns men on campus against stalking ladies. Image Credit: UPSA

Source: UGC

UPSA male students warned over stalking ladies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), advised male students to be respectful in their interactions with female students on campus.

This message was delivered in a video by a member of the school's management.

The university emphasised that male students whose advances are rejected should respect the wishes of female colleagues and refrain from being forceful or stalking them

Source: YEN.com.gh