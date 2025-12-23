Prophet Nigel Gaisie has warmed the hearts of many netizens after a video of his kind gesture surfaced online, showing his actions as a prophet of God

This comes after he was seen gifting money to members of his church as a Christmas present

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions about Prophet Nigel Gaisie's actions

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, is trending for all the right reasons after a video showing his benevolent gesture went viral.

The moment occurred after the revered man of God was spotted gifting money to members of his church.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of@newsghanalive showed Prophet Nigel Gaisie addressing his congregants during a church service when he first gave a female member of the church GH¢200 notes.

He went on to give money to other members of his church, explaining that the money was to support their Christmas shopping.

Another video also showed him giving bags of rice to members in the church.

The heartwarming video highlighting Prophet Nigel Gaisie's benevolence, which garnered over 5,000 likes and more than 100 comments, was captioned:

"Prophet Nigel Gaisie Original puts smiles on his church members’ faces… God bless you, man of God."

Reactions to Nigel Gaisie’s benevolent gesture

Social media users who reacted to the video shared mixed opinions. While many praised the prophet, others felt he could have carried out the gesture without public attention.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

"This is very commendable and I hope churches will emulate this every Christmas season. God bless you for putting smiles on the faces of your church members. This is surely a church I would love to attend."

Abena Gadaffi indicated:

"I want to attend his church, not because of this, but because I feel led to worship under him. Please, can anyone help?"

Yod Hey Vav Hey stated:

"Critics won’t talk about this kind gesture. They are always looking for where he will go wrong to talk about it. Mmoa."

User9998294226815 opined:

"He does this often, certainly off-camera and not only during Christmas festivities. I have personally witnessed it. I am not sure he is the administrator of NEWS_GH."

Apostle Osei Thompson added:

"This will never go viral for people to know the good things some men of God are doing. God bless you, Prophet of God."

Francis Gaglo commented:

"Masa, this thing you are doing in church, most of the members will not come to church anymore ooo."

Kouame wrote:

"He's used to that. We hosted him some years ago in Obuasi and he gave a certain lady some dollars."

Nigel Gaisie rejoices over Gregory Afoko’s release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie went viral after Gregory Afoko was granted bail after nearly 10 years on remand.

The prophet had made a prophetic declaration about the murder suspect’s release days before it happened. Gregory Afoko was later granted bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties.

