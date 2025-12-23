A young woman publicly shared her sudden divorce, using social media to clarify her new personal identity

Her lavish white wedding had previously trended online, establishing her as a social media sensation

She urged her social media followers not to address her as Mrs. or by her former husband's surname

A Ghanaian woman has opened up about her sudden divorce, capturing widespread attention across social media.

A Ghanaian lady in a lavish wedding ceremony announces divorce online. Image credit: ellofficialpage/TikTok

Once celebrated for her lavish white wedding, she faced public scrutiny, but now met with empathy and support.

Her announcement comes as she clarifies her new identity, urging followers not to address her by her former husband's name or use “Mrs” in reference to her.

The woman gained popularity after her extravagant white wedding, which trended online and captivated many with its elegance.

The ceremony became one of the most talked-about Ghanaian weddings of the year, creating lasting impressions among followers.

On Monday, December 23, 2025, she shared a video on TikTok (@ellofficialpage), stating:

"I get a lot of questions about my marriage. I'm no longer in it and wanted to clear the air. Some close friends already knew."

"In the same way I shared my wedding flyer, this is how I announce the divorce. Those calling me Mrs, this is it."

At the time of reporting, the video had amassed 2,868 likes and 217 comments, showing significant public engagement.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Ghanaians react to lady's divorce Announcement

Her courageous move online generated heartfelt reactions from followers:

Madam KK wrote:

“Welcome back, let’s go make money.”

Richmond Addo wrote:

“We don’t need the explanation. Once you’re safe and sane, we are okay with you, dear.”

Ms Rita added:

“Marriage is scary right now ei 🥺.”

Ama Belinda❤️💕 shared:

“My dear, nobody deserves an explanation. Choose yourself and be happy ❤️❤️.”

LuxuryhairBoss🇺🇸🇨🇦🇬🇭 added:

“Sending you hugs and lots of love ❤.”

