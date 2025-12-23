Vera George, the wife of Ghana's Communication Minister, Sam George, has turned heads with her birthday photos

The style influencer wore a classy ensemble from her longtime fashion designer, Christie Brown, to celebrate her special day

Some social media users have commented on Vera George's elegant look and hairstyle on her official Instagram page

Ghana's Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has written a heartfelt message to his wife to mark his birthday.

The National Democratic Congress member shared a lovely photo of his wife to celebrate her milestone on Instagram.

Sam George’s Wife Breaks the Internet with Birthday Photos in Stylish Pleated Dress

Sam George celebrates his wife's birthday

Ghanaian politician Sam George has showered praises on his wife, Vera George, on his birthday, which fell on December 21, 2025.

The outspoken personality, who publicly described his wife as an industrious woman during his ministerial vetting, highlighted Vera George’s uniqueness, which makes her a phenomenal woman.

The proud husband showered praises on his youthful-looking wife, who turned heads in a custom-made outfit by Christie Brown for her photoshoot.

The celebrity mom looked effortlessly chic in a three-quarter-sleeved pleated outfit and a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle. She wore glamorous makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows to complete her look.

Vera George wins Humanitarian Heroine award

The director at the Dzata Foundation, Vera George, looked exquisite in a black suede gown to receive an award at an event organised by Advocate for Fair Legal Access, Ghana.

The hardworking boss lady gave a powerful speech after receiving the award on behalf of her team. She expressed her gratitude to Sam George for being a supportive partner and husband as he leads the course to change lives in the Ningo Prampram constituency.

Vera George celebrates 17th wedding anniversary

Ghanaian philanthropist Vera George and her husband have inspired many with their relationship goals amid many celebrity divorces.

The celebrity couple and role models shared old photos to mark 17 years of promising to love and adore each other.

Vera George penned a heartfelt note to summarise their marriage on Instagram.

"7 years ago, I agreed to become his girlfriend (after stretching him for 18 months 🙈) Today, we celebrate our 13th anniversary as man and wife. A journey that has seen joy, laughter, tears, celebration, growth, pain, good and bad times. Through it all, we have held hands and stuck with each other. We have chosen patience, team work, mutual respect and forgiveness at all times. In the centre of it all has been God. It’s His grace and mercy that has brought us this far!."

