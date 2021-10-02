A resident in Budumburam has backed the decision of the government to demolish the Liberian cam

According to him the police station in the area is not doing a good job

He said their lack of focus to fight crime has led to the rise in crime within the camp

Affected residents at the Budumburam Liberian camp who were asked to vacate the site to make way for construction have slammed the police for not doing their work well.

One of the residents YEN.com.gh spoke to, said he is an agreement for the Budumbura camp to be razed down because of the crime rate.

According to him, the number of social vices that go on within the camp is unimaginable and now out of the control of the police.

He however slammed the Police personnel at Budumburam for not living up to their standards to serve the people but instead, they also engage the services of the commercial sex workers.

The young man said in the camp, most young people indulged in commercial sex work, smoking narcotics as well as theft.

According to the young man who has lived in the camp since 2007, it is mostly the Ghanaian dwellers within the camp who engage in criminal activities and not Liberians

The video by YEN.com.gh has drawn the same reaction. Here are some comments below;

Abig G Dabanka claims the young man who spoke boldly will be arrested for calling out the police.

They will arrest this guy p3333.

Selina Opoku said the Budumburam police station is not working.

Is true, the police station is not working oooo.

Edward Mettle also said the gentleman just spoke the truth.

But this is not an allegation, it's a fact.

We have nowhere to go - Budumburam residents

Occupants of the Liberian Camp have stated that they have nowhere to go.

Most of the occupants of the camp are immigrants who came to Ghana to seek Asylum when war broke out in their country.

In July, the occupants of the camp were given the notice to vacate the camp by September 30 following reports of the camp being a haven to various criminals.

This decision was taken after various pockets of crime including robbery attacks, assassination, and other socially unacceptable deviant behavior were traced to the camp, where people who have used it as a hideout and safe haven from security personnel.

