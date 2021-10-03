Residents of Atwima-Boko have protested against the poor nature of their roads

The protest happened when President Akufo-Addo visited the area

The President is on a working visit to the Ashanti Region

President Akufo-Addo was met with protests when he visited Atwima-Boko as part of his working visit to the Ashanti Region.

The protestors want their roads fixed, stating the porous nature of it has made life unbearable for them. They are unhappy the contractor on the road upgrade only returned to site due to the President's visit.

According to these residents, the contractor on the said road will be nowhere to be found once he completed his working visit to the area.

It has been two years since works started on the road and residents are already out of patience. The 16.2 kilometre Kwadaso to Trabuom road was awarded to Asabea Engineering Limited in 2019 but still has not been completed.

The protest comes after an assurance by the Roads and Highways Minister in November 2020, that the roads will be fixed on time. Already, residents blocked the major road in a demonstration to express their displeasure.

Meanwhile, the construction firm says it has so far cleared the road, demolished exiting concrete structures, excavated unsuitable materials, done pipe works and primer sealing works.

Managing Director of Asabea Engineering Limited, Samuel Ofori Larbi says they are committed to ensuring the road is done.

The President, in response to the Chief of Akropong, Nana Appiah Sarfo Kantanka's concerns on the poor roads, assured it will receive the due attention.

"I have received requests from the people for roads and it has been accepted. We have awarded some roads to contractors but I think they have issues with financing. We will do well to deal with the problem", he said.

The President as part of his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region visited Darko Farms Limited, inspected the John Agyekum Kufuor Senior High School at Dabaa and the Sofoline-Abuakwa road project

