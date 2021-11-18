Alban Bagbin directs Roads minister to reverse suspension of road toll payment

The speaker of parliament has directed the minister of roads and highways to reverse the directive to stop the collection of road tolls.

Alban Bagbin said Kwasi Amoako Atta acted wrongly

His ruling comes after other members of parliament complained about the rush decision taken by the roads minister

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has directed the minister of roads and highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, to reverse the directive to s

According to Bagbin, Amoako Atta acted wrongly by issuing that command to halt the tolls without proper approval.

His ruling comes after other members of parliament complained about the rush decision taken by the roads minister.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

Source: Facebook

“I think that it is proper for us to direct the minister, a member of this house, in fact a senior member of this house, I think that he might have acted wrongly and therefore I call him to reverse this decision,” he ruled.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Still in parliament, the Member of Parliament ()MP) for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta-Akyea has also chided his colleague parliamentarian, Kwasi Amoako Atta for calling for the cessation of road tolls.

According to him, the roads minister committed an administrative error in issuing the order for road toll payments to stop.

He added that his action was wrong in all sense when the 2022 budget statement had not been approved by Parliament.

Stop collection of road tolls immediately

In an earlier report filed by YEN.com.gh, the Ministry of Roads and Highway announced that effective Thursday, November 18, 2021, there would be no collection of road tolls at the various toll booths across the country.

According to a statement released by the ministry, at exactly 12:00 am all road users would use the road without paying for tolls.

The directive from the ministry follows an announcement made by the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 economic policy and budget statement in parliament.

Heavy traffic 'vanishes' on Kasoa stretch as gov't puts stop to toll collection

Meanwhile, the regular heavy traffic congestion at the Kasoa tollbooth has reduced drastically after the directive by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to stop the collection of tolls nationwide.

Motorists who use the stretch upon reaching the toll booth slow down in a bid to pay, until they realize the absence of the collectors and speed off.

Despite the presence of a police station at the toll gate, there was also no police presence at the toll booth as of 4:00 am on Thursday, November 18, 2021, according to Citinews.

Road tolls to be abolished after budget approval

The finance minister said for decades, government after government imposed and maintained tolls on some public roads to raise funds for road construction and maintenance.

According to Ofori-Atta, the tolling points have always led to heavy traffic on our roads, created inconveniences, and lead to pollution in and around places they are positioned at.

Ofori-Atta explained that all these challenges led to the decision of the government to abolish all tolls on public roads and bridges.

The finance minister said it would take effect immediately after the Budget is approved.

Source: Yen News