Nadia Buari has turned 42. She celebrated her new age on her Instagram page, sharing beautiful photos of herself

The actress added one more year to her age on November 21, 2024, and thanked God for how amazing he has been to her

Many Ghanaians, including Nadia Buari's industry colleagues, thronged the comments section to wish her a happy birthday

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari turned 42 on November 21, 2024, and celebrated her birthday with a special post on Instagram. The actress shared beautiful photos of herself and expressed gratitude for the blessings in her life.

Nadia Buari celebrates her birthday as she turns 42. Photo source: nadiabuari

Source: Instagram

In her post, Nadia Buari thanked God for the wonderful journey she has had so far. Many Ghanaians, including her colleagues in the entertainment industry, quickly filled the comments section to wish her a happy birthday.

Nadia Buari has become a household name and well-known figure in Ghana’s film industry, with a career spanning several years. Her 42nd birthday marked another milestone in her life and career. Many people who wished her on her birthday indicated how amazing and beautiful she was as they celebrated her on the special day.

Nadia Buari receives warm birthday wishes

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ananeandersonmichael said:

"A teacher asked me to define beautiful 🤩. I showed him ur picture instead. Hbd 🥳 @iamnadiabuari More life and happiness."

ransford_kemson wrote:

"My Queen Most Prettiest of them All …Happy birthday My Love ❤️…I love you so much."

ugandan_flame said:

"Happy blessed birthday birthday mate it's our day filled with joy and blessings more life and blessings of good health and wealth."

gloriaosarfo commented:

"Birthday Queen🎊👑🎊 Blessed birthday to you Nadia❤ More blessings to you and yours 🙌 Keep shining superstar."

Why Nadia Buari started producing

Nadia Buari has excelled in many roles in her illustrious career, but the actress wants to do more.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actress Nadia Buari became a movie producer and explained why she added this skill to her many talents.

She said she wanted to challenge herself in new roles as a film industry professional.

