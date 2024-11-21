King Promise, in a conversation on Onua Showtime, explained why he does not regularly perform at local events

The singer said his absence had nothing to do with money and that rural area promoters did not call him for gigs

King Promise encouraged promoters to contact him, stating that he would not hesitate to perform at these events

Ghanaian singer and songwriter King Promise explained why he does not regularly feature on music shows held in Ghana.

King Promise explains why he does not regularly perform at local shows. Photo source: @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

King Promise on absence from local shows

In a conversation with celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown and other guests during his recent appearance on the Onua Showtime show, King Promise said that his absence from playing local music shows had nothing to do with money.

The Legacy Life Entertainment signee, who recently released the visual for his latest song, noted that he and his team do not charge local event organisers the exact amount they charge their international counterparts.

"It is not a money thing. I do not perform many local shows because of money. It is not because they could not afford to pay me. My team and I deal with every business differently. I won't charge you the same way I charge someone in Portugal or Paris. It is definitely going to be different."

The singer said that most promoters from rural areas do not contact him to perform at their various music events even though they can afford to pay him the amount he would charge.

King Promise noted that he earned a lot of money when he performed at a big music event at Berekum some months ago.

"The reason I don't perform in rural areas is that they don't really have promoters who actually do these gigs and have reached out to me. They have money. They paid me really well when I went to Berekum, probably even better than some people in Accra would."

The Favourite Story hitmaker encouraged music promoters from rural areas to contact him and his management, stating that he would not hesitate to perform at their events if they reached agreements.

Watch the video below:

McBrown marvels over King Promise's big shoes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown marvelled after seeing King Promise's big shoes during a performance on Onua Showtime.

The celebrated actress bent down to touch the shoe, which left the musician bursting into laughter after he was caught off-guard by her actions.

Nana Ama McBrown and King Promise continued their music performance on the television show and showcased the Paris official dance moves.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh