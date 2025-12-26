Eduardo Camavinga has revealed plans to open a football academy alongside an educational school in Angola, the country of his family roots

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has announced plans to build a football academy and an educational school in Angola, reinforcing his long-standing connection to the country of his family’s origins.

The France international is currently in Angola on a visit that combines a family holiday with early groundwork for the project, which is aimed at supporting young people through both sport and education.

Tribal Football reports confirm that Camavinga arrived in the capital, Luanda, on Monday alongside his parents, Celestino Camavinga and Sofia Simão.

Camavinga launches academy in Angola

During his stay, the defensive midfielder paid a visit to the headquarters of Angola’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, where discussions were held around the scope and potential impact of the initiative.

The proposed academy is expected to focus on identifying and developing football talent, while also offering formal schooling to help provide participants with broader opportunities beyond the pitch.

““I was born here. It’s always a pleasure to be with everyone and with the Angolan people,” he is quoted as saying," Camavinga said via Pan Africa Football.

"I chose to create a football academy and a school for young people here to give back to my country what it has given me."

"It fills me with joy. My parents are very proud. I am also very happy to be back in my country and to have the opportunity to contribute to its development."

The project represents Camavinga’s latest humanitarian and social venture, reflecting his desire to give back to a country he has often spoken about with pride, despite being raised and developed as a footballer in France.

By combining sport with education, the Real Madrid star hopes to contribute to building a stronger foundation for the next generation in Angola.

Camavinga also took time to engage directly with local youngsters, featuring in an exhibition match with children during his visit, according to outlets including O País, further underlining his commitment to the initiative.

Camavinga backs Angola's AFCON 2025 ambitions

Meanwhile, Camavinga has backed Angola to make a strong impression at AFCON 2025, suggesting the team has the potential for an impressive run.

“I followed the last AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire and we [Angola] played well. I believe Angola has a chance in Morocco. In any case, I support them,” Camavinga told reporters upon arrival, as cited by KickOffGhana.

The Palancas Negras, however, opened their campaign on a disappointing note, falling 2-1 to South Africa in their Group B opener.

Away from international football, Camavinga has been active off the pitch. The Real Madrid midfielder, who has made 16 appearances across all competitions this season, according to Transfermarkt, is currently in Angola, where he is launching a football academy in Luanda.

